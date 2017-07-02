Benefits for families with three or more children increase

Starting July any family with three or more children will receive additional state benefits in the amount of €300 a month.

Previous benefits—€50 a month per child for up to two children, and €100 for the third child—remain in effect, increasing the total state support of any family with three or more children to €500 a month.

The benefits are paid beginning with the birth of a family’s third child to the point their oldest turns 16. If the oldest child continues their education at that time, benefits are paid up to the time they turn 19.

The principle is that the benefits are paid as long as all three children are within the age limit. In the case of a family’s circumstances changing, e.g. following a divorce or in the case of parents with children in more than one family unit, it is up to the parents of any child to define by which family the child is raised.