ERR not geo-blocking song festival transmissions

Estonian news portal Delfi.ee ran an article earlier on Sunday claiming that ERR’s web broadcast of the song and dance festival was blocked in certain countries. ERR couldn’t confirm the claim, Delfi later deleted the article.

According to Delfi, an Estonian living in Norway complained to them that ERR was geo-blocking its broadcast that country. After ERR’s IT and development department checked the affected settings and rejected the claim, Delfi deleted the article on Sunday.

ERR News is running live streams of both ETV’s all-day live broadcast and uncommented video from the parade of the choirs.