First Visegrád infantry unit arrives in Estonia

A Hungarian infantry unit arrived in Tartu on Sunday. The soldiers were flown in by the U.S. Air Force and will soon join the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) for training exercises.

The Hungarian unit is part of the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 25th Klapka György Infantry Brigade of the Hungarian Defence Force. The troops are in Estonia based on an agreement of the Visegrád Group, consisting of Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, and Hungary. The four countries recently decided to join NATO’s increased deterrence efforts along the alliance’s eastern flank.

The personnel that arrived on Sunday will be in the country for three months, after which they will be followed by another unit out of the defense forces of the Visegrád Group.

The planned training exercises include cooperation with units of the EDF’s 2nd Infantry Brigade. The Hungarians will familiarize with Estonia’s territory and the EDF’s facilities. They will be stationed at the Taara army base close to the southern city of Võru.

The equipment brought along includes the Hungarian Defence Force’s BTR-80 Soviet-built armored personnel carrier and will be brought to Estonia by rail, expected to arrive today Monday.