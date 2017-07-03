Security guards severely injured in shooting in Tallinn’s Kopli district

Two security guards apparently responding to a distress call were shot at and severely injured on Sunday morning. The police have detained a suspect, but are still looking for the firearm used in the shooting.

A call was made to the police’s alarm center at 11:10 a.m. saying that there had been a shooting in Kopli, spokespeople for the North police prefecture told BNS. The security guards were reportedly answering a distress call in a derelict building in the Kopli Lines area, during which they were both shot. The men were taken to hospital in serious condition.

The police sent additional officers and gathered evidence and examined the area. As the police told BNS on Monday morning, one older man fitting the description of the shooter has been detained, and the police are investigating his connection with the case.

Spokesman for the North police prefecture Veiko Randlaine said that the police were working hard to find out the perpetrator.

Randlaine explained that as far as they were aware a man had gained access to a derelict building, but at this point didn’t know for what reason. “At present the police have no reason to believe that people in the surrounding area could be in danger. We’re asking anyone who sees something suspicious in the area in question or has information about the case to immediately call 112," he added.

As of Sunday afternoon, the police had yet to locate the weapon used in the shooting. A criminal investigation has been initiated, led by the North district prosecutor’s office.