news

Security guards severely injured in shooting in Tallinn’s Kopli district ({{commentsTotal}})

Abandoned buildings in Kopli.
Abandoned buildings in Kopli. Source: (Riigikontroll)
News
News

Two security guards apparently responding to a distress call were shot at and severely injured on Sunday morning. The police have detained a suspect, but are still looking for the firearm used in the shooting.

A call was made to the police’s alarm center at 11:10 a.m. saying that there had been a shooting in Kopli, spokespeople for the North police prefecture told BNS. The security guards were reportedly answering a distress call in a derelict building in the Kopli Lines area, during which they were both shot. The men were taken to hospital in serious condition.

The police sent additional officers and gathered evidence and examined the area. As the police told BNS on Monday morning, one older man fitting the description of the shooter has been detained, and the police are investigating his connection with the case.

Spokesman for the North police prefecture Veiko Randlaine said that the police were working hard to find out the perpetrator.

Randlaine explained that as far as they were aware a man had gained access to a derelict building, but at this point didn’t know for what reason. “At present the police have no reason to believe that people in the surrounding area could be in danger. We’re asking anyone who sees something suspicious in the area in question or has information about the case to immediately call 112," he added.

As of Sunday afternoon, the police had yet to locate the weapon used in the shooting. A criminal investigation has been initiated, led by the North district prosecutor’s office.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

tallinnpoliceshootingkopli


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Shipyard workers on board the Akademik Lomonosov during its Launch in 2010.Shipyard workers on board the Akademik Lomonosov during its Launch in 2010.
Russia to move floating nuclear power station through Baltic Sea
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
Abandoned buildings in Kopli.Abandoned buildings in Kopli.
Security guards severely injured in shooting in Tallinn’s Kopli district
Indrek Saar at the 12th Youth Song and Dance Festival, July 2017.Indrek Saar at the 12th Youth Song and Dance Festival, July 2017.
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the EuropeanPresident of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the European
College of Commissioners sets high expectations for Estonian EU presidency
The EU Digital Summit is one of the highlights of Estonia's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.The EU Digital Summit is one of the highlights of Estonia's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.
All but one EU member to attend Digital Summit in Tallinn
Matti Maasikas, Kersti Kaljulaid and Andrus Ansip. June 29, 2017.Matti Maasikas, Kersti Kaljulaid and Andrus Ansip. June 29, 2017.
Kaljulaid: EU states' politicians must be more honest with the people
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Norman Aas.
Opinion digest: Higher salaries for prosecutors not attack on judiciary
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andrus Karnau is the editor-in-chief of Lääne Elu and one of the presenters of Olukorrast riigis (
Opinion digest: Estonia’s presidency priorities meaningless next to Brexit
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
MORE NEWS
Hungarian troops arriving in Tartu, July 2, 2017.Hungarian troops arriving in Tartu, July 2, 2017.
First Visegrád infantry unit arrives in Estonia
Tallinn candidates: Dubious school maintenance contracts to be reviewed
Ratas about Kohl: Today's Europe needs same vision and decisiveness
01.07
Large Estonian beverage producers concerned by sped-up alcohol tax hike
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
BUSINESS
Shopping mall signs for Rimi and H&M.Shopping mall signs for Rimi and H&M.
Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in May
Render of the Render of the
Estonian president proclaims Rail Baltic accord ratification law
Construction on Nord Stream 2 is hoped to begin in May 2018.Construction on Nord Stream 2 is hoped to begin in May 2018.
Estonia to seek broad EU mandate for Russian gas talks beyond Nord Stream 2
26.06
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
26.06
Commission proposes granting one third of requested Rail Baltic funding
26.06
State agency not impartial awarding investment, say dairy producers
26.06
Overall unemployment decreases, small regional increases reported
Culture
VIDEO: Opening concert of Estonia’s 2017 EU presidency
28.06
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
26.06
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 26-July 12
26.06
Youth song and dance festival to bring 37,000 performers to Tallinn
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
Galleries
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
12:10
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
11:40
Security guards severely injured in shooting in Tallinn’s Kopli district
11:15
Russia to move floating nuclear power station through Baltic Sea
10:26
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
09:49
First Visegrád infantry unit arrives in Estonia
09:09
Tallinn candidates: Dubious school maintenance contracts to be reviewed
08:29
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
02.07
Ratas about Kohl: Today's Europe needs same vision and decisiveness
02.07
ERR not geo-blocking song festival transmissions
02.07
Benefits for families with three or more children increase
02.07
Internal Security Service arrests former Government Office employee
01.07
Large Estonian beverage producers concerned by sped-up alcohol tax hike
01.07
College of Commissioners sets high expectations for Estonian EU presidency
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
30.06
All but one EU member to attend Digital Summit in Tallinn
30.06
White House confirms Pence to visit Estonia in late July
30.06
Kaljulaid: EU states' politicians must be more honest with the people
30.06
Supreme Court: Faster hike in alcohol excise duty not unconstitutional
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow