Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity ({{commentsTotal}})

Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.
Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Lux Express added new departures to its Tallinn-Riga, Riga-Vilnius and Riga-Minsk routes, effective today Monday. On its Tallinn-Riga route, the company has also increased the number of available seats by 16 percent.

The changes are connected to growing passenger numbers on Lux Express’ international routes. The increase in the popularity of bus transport as well as the arrival of the new Lux Express Lounge buses on the Tallinn-Riga route had also contributed, the company said.

Two daily departures were added to the Tallinn-Riga route, and changes in other departure times were also made. There are now 13 Lux Express buses leaving Tallinn for Riga every day.

“Bus companies are mainly competing with cars, not each other, and the increase in bus passenger numbers mainly comes from people deciding to leave the car at home and use public transport. We have been able to attract passengers to buses on the Tallinn-Riga route, and the increase in the number of passengers means that there is demand for more departures,” Lux Express’ Kristiina Mehik said on Monday.

According to Mehik, passengers prefer buses over cars because they allow them to better use the time spent travelling, whether for work or to rest. As the number of business travellers was also increasing, Lux Express had increased the number of seats in the buses' lounges by 163 percent, she added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

