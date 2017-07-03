news

IRL without own election list in Põlva County ({{commentsTotal}})

Igor Taro.
Igor Taro. Source: (Private collection)
News
News

A member of the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) in Põlva County, Igor Taro, has announced that he will run as part of an independent election coalition in the upcoming local polls. This means that IRL won’t run a single list of its own in the county.

Taro told ERR’s radio news on Monday that doing something for the local community was more important in local elections than to think about party politics, and that was why he decided to run as an independent.

Taro said that conversations he had with locals had helped him make up his mind. “People told me that they want to work on the future of Põlva County, but not get involved in party politics,” he said.

He added that there still was the problem that in a lot of rural municipalities a single party ruled, and that people hesitated to go against the local municipal mayor. All parties were struggling with a certain lack of trust.

IRL’s secretary general Priit Sibul hasn’t criticized the decision, even though Taro’s decision means that the party is left without an official list in the area.

“There’s no point turning this into a tragedy. There are people running on independent lists in other parties as well,” Sibul said.

While IRL and also the Free Party have made it clear that they are open to working with independent lists, others have made it at least as clear that they won’t. Secretary general of the Reform Party, Tõnis Kõiv, lately let party members know that anyone eventually putting together their own list would be thrown out.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

irl2017 local electionspõlva county


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Igor Taro.Igor Taro.
IRL without own election list in Põlva County
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
Abandoned buildings in Kopli.Abandoned buildings in Kopli.
Security guards severely injured in shooting in Tallinn’s Kopli district
Shipyard workers on board the Akademik Lomonosov during its Launch in 2010.Shipyard workers on board the Akademik Lomonosov during its Launch in 2010.
Russia to move floating nuclear power station through Baltic Sea
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the EuropeanPresident of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the European
College of Commissioners sets high expectations for Estonian EU presidency
The EU Digital Summit is one of the highlights of Estonia's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.The EU Digital Summit is one of the highlights of Estonia's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.
All but one EU member to attend Digital Summit in Tallinn
Matti Maasikas, Kersti Kaljulaid and Andrus Ansip. June 29, 2017.Matti Maasikas, Kersti Kaljulaid and Andrus Ansip. June 29, 2017.
Kaljulaid: EU states' politicians must be more honest with the people
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Norman Aas.
Opinion digest: Higher salaries for prosecutors not attack on judiciary
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andrus Karnau is the editor-in-chief of Lääne Elu and one of the presenters of Olukorrast riigis (
Opinion digest: Estonia’s presidency priorities meaningless next to Brexit
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
MORE NEWS
Indrek Saar at the 12th Youth Song and Dance Festival, July 2017.Indrek Saar at the 12th Youth Song and Dance Festival, July 2017.
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
Hungarian troops arriving in Tartu, July 2, 2017.Hungarian troops arriving in Tartu, July 2, 2017.
First Visegrád infantry unit arrives in Estonia
Tallinn candidates: Dubious school maintenance contracts to be reviewed
02.07
Internal Security Service arrests former Government Office employee
01.07
Large Estonian beverage producers concerned by sped-up alcohol tax hike
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
BUSINESS
Shopping mall signs for Rimi and H&M.Shopping mall signs for Rimi and H&M.
Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in May
Render of the Render of the
Estonian president proclaims Rail Baltic accord ratification law
Construction on Nord Stream 2 is hoped to begin in May 2018.Construction on Nord Stream 2 is hoped to begin in May 2018.
Estonia to seek broad EU mandate for Russian gas talks beyond Nord Stream 2
26.06
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
26.06
Commission proposes granting one third of requested Rail Baltic funding
26.06
State agency not impartial awarding investment, say dairy producers
26.06
Overall unemployment decreases, small regional increases reported
Culture
Ffirst performance of the Youth Song and Dance Festival on Friday night. June 30, 2017.Ffirst performance of the Youth Song and Dance Festival on Friday night. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn
Updated: 01.07
30.06
360-degree video: First full dance festival rehearsal
28.06
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
26.06
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 26-July 12
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.Confiscated counterfeit cigarettes.
On the hunt for contraband cigarettes
Galleries
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
13:12
IRL without own election list in Põlva County
12:10
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
11:40
Security guards severely injured in shooting in Tallinn’s Kopli district
11:15
Russia to move floating nuclear power station through Baltic Sea
10:26
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
09:49
First Visegrád infantry unit arrives in Estonia
09:09
Tallinn candidates: Dubious school maintenance contracts to be reviewed
08:29
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
02.07
Ratas about Kohl: Today's Europe needs same vision and decisiveness
02.07
ERR not geo-blocking song festival transmissions
02.07
Benefits for families with three or more children increase
02.07
Internal Security Service arrests former Government Office employee
01.07
Large Estonian beverage producers concerned by sped-up alcohol tax hike
01.07
College of Commissioners sets high expectations for Estonian EU presidency
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
30.06
All but one EU member to attend Digital Summit in Tallinn
30.06
White House confirms Pence to visit Estonia in late July
30.06
Kaljulaid: EU states' politicians must be more honest with the people
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow