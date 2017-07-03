news

Center Party promised EKRE €100,000 out of budget subsidies ({{commentsTotal}})

Martin (back) and Mart Helme (EKRE) during May 17's marathon sitting of the Riigikogu. EKRE proposed to dismiss the Rail Baltic ratification bill, but failed.
Martin (back) and Mart Helme (EKRE) during May 17's marathon sitting of the Riigikogu. EKRE proposed to dismiss the Rail Baltic ratification bill, but failed. Source: (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
News
News
{{1499081820000 | amCalendar}}

According to news portal Delfi.ee, the Center Party and the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) had a deal that included Center allocating €100,000 in state subsidies for the benefit of much smaller EKRE. What exactly EKRE would have received the money for isn’t clear.

On Nov. 30 last year, chairman of EKRE’s parliamentary group, Martin Helme, sent a letter to some of the leading party members concerning the distribution of money out of the state budget’s allocation for the political parties and their projects.

In his letter, Helme wrote: “As for the subsidies, this year we are getting more than last year, but we only learned about the exact number yesterday and today was already the deadline to submit proposals. Altogether we are getting 300 thousand plus another 100 that don’t go under the name of the parliamentary group, but are being hidden.”

Center Party: Such a deal never existed

Minister of Rural Affairs Tarmo Tamm was the chairman of Center’s parliamentary group at the time. Minister of Public Administration Jaak Aab was the party’s secretary general. Both deny any knowledge of such a deal.

Helme stressed the need to obfuscate the scheme. “I’ll send out two documents about the distribution of our money this year. One is the parliamentary group’s proposals, the other document with the title ‘Martin’s proposals’ is about the redemption of promises at the time of the presidential election, and that one isn’t going under our name, but will be hidden in the budget somehow so that nobody knows that we’re getting 100 more,” Helme wrote, adding that party members shouldn’t pass around information about this scheme: “Otherwise there will be trouble, and we’ll end up not getting anything at all.”

Claim: Center Party bought electoral college votes for Mailis Reps

A claim made in the Delfi.ee article was that the promise aimed at getting the Center Party's candidate, Mailis Reps, into the second round of the presidential election in the electoral college last November.

The article pointed to the fact that EKRE's candidate in the same voting round, party chairman Mart Helme, was seemingly abandoned by the representatives of his own party, while Reps received a boost and almost made it into the second round.

Helme: No connection with presidential elections

Martin Helme told ERR that the distribution of regional subsidies coincided with the government change. He explained that the Center Party promised EKRE and the Free Party that they would each receive €500,000 to e.g. invest in the renovation of schools, to improve community life, help local congregations, and so on.

But the Center Party hadn’t been able to deliver, as it couldn’t see its plans through against opposition from the Social Democrats and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) in the coalition, Helme said.

“There is no connection whatsoever between the allocation of the subsidies and the presidential elections,” Helme said, adding that at the time the Center Party had not been in the government and couldn’t have made any promises.

“When the Center Party made it into government last year they promised the opposition money to support different regional projects, as the Reform Party government had done it before,” Helme added.

They had agreed with the Center Party that they would add projects important to EKRE to their list of things they were going to support. “This was a good solution. As an opposition party, this kind of deal is the only possibility we have to participate in the distribution of state budget funds,” Helme added.

A pot for the parties' interest groups

Called katuseraha in Estonian, there is an amount of typically around €6 million in the state budget the allocations of which are decided between the annual budget bill's second and third reading in the Riigikogu.

There are no specific action plans or purposes listed beforehand for which this money would then have to be allocated. Criticized by different NGOs like Transparency International and the Network of Estonian Nonprofit Organizations, these €6 million are distributed according to input from the governing parties.

This is the opportunity Helme mentioned for opposition parties to participate in the distribution of budget funds. Here, deals can be made, e.g. in the form of promises in return for financial support of interest groups a particular party is close to. The prodecure on the way to the eventual allocations is not transparent.

What is necessary though is a parliamentary majority to see the budget bill through, which again makes the theory unlikely that the Center Party was trying to buy EKRE's votes in the electoral college, as they weren't in the government at the time and couldn't have pushed through a budget of their own making.

All parties in the Riigikogu receive substantial subsidies

Estonia’s parties are by law entitled to state subsidies. Originally the according law provided funding out of the state budget proportional to a party’s number of Riigikogu mandates. Parties that did not exceed the 5-percent threshold in national elections were not eligible.

Since 2014, parties with less than 5 percent of voters’ support in national elections also receive subsidies, albeit much smaller amounts.

The Center Party, with its currently 27 mandates in the Riigikogu receives about €120,000 per month out of the state budget. In contrast, EKRE, at seven mandates, receives some €31,000 per month. The average contribution to parties per Riigikogu mandate per month is €4,466. All parties in parliament are paid the monthly subsidy on the 5th of each month.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

ekrecenter partytarmo tammelectoral collegemartin helmejaak aabdelfi2016 presidential election


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Martin (back) and Mart Helme (EKRE) during May 17's marathon sitting of the Riigikogu. EKRE proposed to dismiss the Rail Baltic ratification bill, but failed.Martin (back) and Mart Helme (EKRE) during May 17's marathon sitting of the Riigikogu. EKRE proposed to dismiss the Rail Baltic ratification bill, but failed.
Center Party promised EKRE €100,000 out of budget subsidies
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
Igor Taro.Igor Taro.
IRL without own election list in Põlva County
Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
Abandoned buildings in Kopli.Abandoned buildings in Kopli.
Security guards severely injured in shooting in Tallinn’s Kopli district
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the EuropeanPresident of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the European
College of Commissioners sets high expectations for Estonian EU presidency
The EU Digital Summit is one of the highlights of Estonia's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.The EU Digital Summit is one of the highlights of Estonia's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.
All but one EU member to attend Digital Summit in Tallinn
Matti Maasikas, Kersti Kaljulaid and Andrus Ansip. June 29, 2017.Matti Maasikas, Kersti Kaljulaid and Andrus Ansip. June 29, 2017.
Kaljulaid: EU states' politicians must be more honest with the people
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Norman Aas.
Opinion digest: Higher salaries for prosecutors not attack on judiciary
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andrus Karnau is the editor-in-chief of Lääne Elu and one of the presenters of Olukorrast riigis (
Opinion digest: Estonia’s presidency priorities meaningless next to Brexit
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
MORE NEWS
Shipyard workers on board the Akademik Lomonosov during its Launch in 2010.Shipyard workers on board the Akademik Lomonosov during its Launch in 2010.
Russia to move floating nuclear power station through Baltic Sea
Indrek Saar at the 12th Youth Song and Dance Festival, July 2017.Indrek Saar at the 12th Youth Song and Dance Festival, July 2017.
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
Hungarian troops arriving in Tartu, July 2, 2017.Hungarian troops arriving in Tartu, July 2, 2017.
First Visegrád infantry unit arrives in Estonia
02.07
Benefits for families with three or more children increase
02.07
Internal Security Service arrests former Government Office employee
01.07
Large Estonian beverage producers concerned by sped-up alcohol tax hike
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
BUSINESS
Shopping mall signs for Rimi and H&M.Shopping mall signs for Rimi and H&M.
Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in May
Render of the Render of the
Estonian president proclaims Rail Baltic accord ratification law
Construction on Nord Stream 2 is hoped to begin in May 2018.Construction on Nord Stream 2 is hoped to begin in May 2018.
Estonia to seek broad EU mandate for Russian gas talks beyond Nord Stream 2
26.06
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
26.06
Commission proposes granting one third of requested Rail Baltic funding
26.06
State agency not impartial awarding investment, say dairy producers
26.06
Overall unemployment decreases, small regional increases reported
Culture
Ffirst performance of the Youth Song and Dance Festival on Friday night. June 30, 2017.Ffirst performance of the Youth Song and Dance Festival on Friday night. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn
Updated: 01.07
30.06
360-degree video: First full dance festival rehearsal
28.06
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
26.06
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: June 26-July 12
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Kalle Palling.Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Galleries
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
15:07
Center Party promised EKRE €100,000 out of budget subsidies Updated
13:12
IRL without own election list in Põlva County
12:10
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
11:40
Security guards severely injured in shooting in Tallinn’s Kopli district
11:15
Russia to move floating nuclear power station through Baltic Sea
10:26
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
09:49
First Visegrád infantry unit arrives in Estonia
09:09
Tallinn candidates: Dubious school maintenance contracts to be reviewed
08:29
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
02.07
Ratas about Kohl: Today's Europe needs same vision and decisiveness
02.07
ERR not geo-blocking song festival transmissions
02.07
Benefits for families with three or more children increase
02.07
Internal Security Service arrests former Government Office employee
01.07
Large Estonian beverage producers concerned by sped-up alcohol tax hike
01.07
College of Commissioners sets high expectations for Estonian EU presidency
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
30.06
All but one EU member to attend Digital Summit in Tallinn
30.06
White House confirms Pence to visit Estonia in late July
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow