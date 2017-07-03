news

Lion’s share of parties’ annual income taxpayer’s money ({{commentsTotal}})

The parties in the Riigikogu.
The parties in the Riigikogu. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
News
News

Membership fees make up just a very small part of the income of Estonia’s political parties, a look at the business register and last year’s annual reports shows.

The Center Party with its 14,672 members collected membership fees of €60,309 last year, or €4.10 per member on average.

The Social Democrats at 6,014 members made it to €26,212, or €4.40 per member.

The Reform Party reported an income out of membership fees of €16,560. Considering its 12,446 members, that’s just €1.30 per member on average.

The Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) collected €9,880 in fees. Considering it has 8,100 members, that is €1.20 per member on average.

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) collected €8.805 at 9,215 members, about 96 cents on average.

The Free Party, with 685 members, collected €7,934, or €11.60 per member.

At the same time, the parties’ income was vastly bigger than that. Direct subsidies paid to parties in parliament amounted to more than €5.4 million in 2016, distributed proportionally according to the number of mandates of any one party in parliament.

The Reform Party received €1.6 million in taxpayers’ money. The Center Party received €1.44 million. The Social Democrats received €803,863, IRL received €750,272, the Free Party €428,727, and EKRE €375,136.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

irlekrefree partyriigikogupolitical partiescenter partysdepoll reform partyparty funding


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

The parties in the Riigikogu.The parties in the Riigikogu.
Lion’s share of parties’ annual income taxpayer’s money
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
Estonia's 2017 EU council presidency lasts from July to December 2017 and costs €74.9 million.Estonia's 2017 EU council presidency lasts from July to December 2017 and costs €74.9 million.
The presidency in numbers
Martin (back) and Mart Helme (EKRE) during May 17's marathon sitting of the Riigikogu. EKRE proposed to dismiss the Rail Baltic ratification bill, but failed.Martin (back) and Mart Helme (EKRE) during May 17's marathon sitting of the Riigikogu. EKRE proposed to dismiss the Rail Baltic ratification bill, but failed.
Center Party promised EKRE €100,000 out of budget subsidies
Updated: 15:07
Igor Taro.Igor Taro.
IRL without own election list in Põlva County
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the EuropeanPresident of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the European
College of Commissioners sets high expectations for Estonian EU presidency
The EU Digital Summit is one of the highlights of Estonia's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.The EU Digital Summit is one of the highlights of Estonia's six-month presidency of the Council of the EU.
All but one EU member to attend Digital Summit in Tallinn
Matti Maasikas, Kersti Kaljulaid and Andrus Ansip. June 29, 2017.Matti Maasikas, Kersti Kaljulaid and Andrus Ansip. June 29, 2017.
Kaljulaid: EU states' politicians must be more honest with the people
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Norman Aas.
Opinion digest: Higher salaries for prosecutors not attack on judiciary
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andrus Karnau is the editor-in-chief of Lääne Elu and one of the presenters of Olukorrast riigis (
Opinion digest: Estonia’s presidency priorities meaningless next to Brexit
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
MORE NEWS
Abandoned buildings in Kopli.Abandoned buildings in Kopli.
Security guards severely injured in shooting in Tallinn’s Kopli district
Shipyard workers on board the Akademik Lomonosov during its Launch in 2010.Shipyard workers on board the Akademik Lomonosov during its Launch in 2010.
Russia to move floating nuclear power station through Baltic Sea
Indrek Saar at the 12th Youth Song and Dance Festival, July 2017.Indrek Saar at the 12th Youth Song and Dance Festival, July 2017.
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
02.07
Ratas about Kohl: Today's Europe needs same vision and decisiveness
02.07
ERR not geo-blocking song festival transmissions
02.07
Benefits for families with three or more children increase
02.07
Internal Security Service arrests former Government Office employee
BUSINESS
Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
A. le Coq and Saku Õlletehas beers on a supermarket shelf.A. le Coq and Saku Õlletehas beers on a supermarket shelf.
Large Estonian beverage producers concerned by sped-up alcohol tax hike
Shopping mall signs for Rimi and H&M.Shopping mall signs for Rimi and H&M.
Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in May
27.06
Regional Jet leases two planes to serve SAS routes
26.06
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
26.06
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
26.06
Commission proposes granting one third of requested Rail Baltic funding
Culture
Youth folk dancers in rain ponchos at the first performance of the Youth Song and Dance Festival on Friday night. June 30, 2017.Youth folk dancers in rain ponchos at the first performance of the Youth Song and Dance Festival on Friday night. June 30, 2017.
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on
Updated: 01.07
30.06
VIDEO: Opening concert of Estonia’s 2017 EU presidency
30.06
360-degree video: First full dance festival rehearsal
28.06
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Ffirst performance of the Youth Song and Dance Festival on Friday night. June 30, 2017.Ffirst performance of the Youth Song and Dance Festival on Friday night. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn
Updated: 01.07
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Galleries
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
16:22
Lion’s share of parties’ annual income taxpayer’s money
15:39
The presidency in numbers
15:07
Center Party promised EKRE €100,000 out of budget subsidies Updated
13:12
IRL without own election list in Põlva County
12:10
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
11:40
Security guards severely injured in shooting in Tallinn’s Kopli district
11:15
Russia to move floating nuclear power station through Baltic Sea
10:26
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
09:49
First Visegrád infantry unit arrives in Estonia
09:09
Tallinn candidates: Dubious school maintenance contracts to be reviewed
08:29
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
02.07
Ratas about Kohl: Today's Europe needs same vision and decisiveness
02.07
ERR not geo-blocking song festival transmissions
02.07
Benefits for families with three or more children increase
02.07
Internal Security Service arrests former Government Office employee
01.07
Large Estonian beverage producers concerned by sped-up alcohol tax hike
01.07
College of Commissioners sets high expectations for Estonian EU presidency
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow