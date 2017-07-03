President Kaljulaid to attend summit of 12 heads of state and meet Trump

President Kersti Kaljulaid will visit to Poland on July 6, where along with 11 other heads of state will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in the format of the so-called Three Seas Initiative.

"The meeting will take place in a 12+1 format, Kaljulaid is not planning to have a separate meeting with Trump," the president's spokesman, Taavi Linnamäe, told BNS on Monday.

The summit, scheduled to take place in Warsaw on July 6 and 7, will discuss developing energy and infrastructure ties.

An invitation was also extended to Trump, whose visit to Poland was confirmed by the White House already in mid-June. Trump is scheduled to attend the G20 summit in Hamburg between July 7 and July 8.

The summit of the Three Seas Initiative is attended by heads of state of the European Union member states between the Adriatic Sea, the Black Sea, and the Baltic Sea, including Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Czechia, and Hungary.