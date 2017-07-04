Toom, Ivanova want alternative list for polls, negotiations continue

The Center Party’s internal debate and negotiations around election lists continues. The party’s MEP, Yana Toom, as well as prominent party members Olga Ivanova and Oudekki Loone are working towards a list away from the party.

As Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center) pointed out a few days ago, it is hardly in the interest of the Center Party to break up its united approach to local elections and allow members to run on non-party lists.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) has apparently been involved in the ongoing negotiations as well. So far, the squabbling party members have not been able to reach common ground.

Toom and Ivanova had been called to Stenbock House for a conversation with Ratas. Former long-time party chairman, Edgar Savisaar, has so far followed the goings-on in the party from afar, but is expected to be interested to run on a potential alternative list as well.

As former minister of public administration, Mihhail Korb, told ERR on Monday, Savisaar can’t hope for a top spot on said alternative list. Of course he would be welcome, and he would run close to the top, but the list’s top names were set, Korb said.

The negotiations continued in the afternoon. While the prime minister didn’t make a very positive impression, Tallinn deputy mayor Mihhail Kõlvart, also a candidate for the alternative list, said things were “developing”.