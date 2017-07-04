Estonia allocates money towards ending illegal immigration from Libya

The government decided on Monday to allocate €1 million for help ending the migratory flows from Libya in Italy. The money is coming from the state reserves and will be paid to the European Union’s Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF).

In cooperation with Libya, its neighboring countries, and international organisations, the EUTF provides help to regain control over the EU's external borders, to break the business models of human traffickers, and to avoid the deepening of the humanitarian crisis.



The migration route in the central section of the Mediterranean was still in a critical situation, the government stated in a press release.

In recent days, the number of migrants arriving to Italy has sharply increased and the country’s reception capacity is under great pressure. At the most recent European Council meeting, leaders stressed that the loss of life and continuing migratory flows of primarily economic migrants on the Central Mediterranean route is a structural challenge and remains an issue of urgent concern and requires decisive action.

The EU member states’ interior ministers will discuss the situation on Thursday at their informal meeting in Tallinn on Thursday, the government announced.



This year around 80,000 illegal immigrants have already reached Italy from Libya, amounting to 86 percent of all illegal immigration in the EU this year. On June 27-28 alone, around 12,000 refugees arrived at Italian ports. More than 2,000 people have died in the Mediterranean in the past six months.