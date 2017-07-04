Sugar tax to be discussed again in autumn budget debate

The question of the sugar tax sent back to parliament by President Kersti Kaljulaid on Monday would be taken up in the budget debate in autumn, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

Director of the ministry’s customs and excise policy department, Marek Uusküla, told ERR’s radio news that it wasn’t sure yet that the measure wouldn’t enter into effect, but that the coming budget debate would settle the matter.

The two main issues at hand were the deadline for the law to enter into effect as well as the planned tax revenue from the measure which would need to be compensated for. The Ministry of Finance expects such a tax to bring in €15 million in 2018, €16 million in 2019, and €17 million in the year 2020.

Asked about the resulting gap in the state’s finances and the government’s budget plans, Uusküla again pointed to this year’s budget debate, adding that it was too early to talk about alternatives.

The Riigikogu adopted the law calling for a tax on sugary drinks, but the president announced on Monday that she would not proclaim it, as an exemption included in it for shipping companies operating on international routes went against the principle of equal treatment, and hence made the law unconstitutional.