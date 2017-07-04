Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9

If you’re an admirer of documentaries or art or design or early music or folk dancing or coastal village life style or Georg Ots and a whole lot of other areas of culture for that matter, then you are in luck. This week is going to offer you all that and more.

31st Pärnu International Documentary and Anthropology Film Festival

03 Jul – 16 Jul

Pärnu/All over Estonia

Born from Lennart Meri’s idea in 1987, Pärnu International Documentary and Anthropology Film Festival is the oldest film celebration in the Baltic countries, taking place for the 31st time in 2017. One of the main themes of the festival has always been the survival of indigenous peoples and their cultures.

Kabli Sunset Festival

25 Jun – 30 Jul

Kabli

With the best Estonian music, interesting meetings, charming sunset and cosy atmosphere, the four-week festival at the heart of the summer attracts people to come and spend a holiday in Kabli. The programme includes concerts from jazz to folk, cosy salon evenings, genuine village parties, literature and much more.

Signals from the Periphery

01 Jul – 13 Aug

Tallinn Art Hall

Signals from the Periphery, an international graphic design exhibition curated by Elisabeth Klement and Laura Pappa will be open from 1 July at Tallinn Art Hall, bringing together almost 100 designers and groups from 25 different countries. The exhibition showcases the latest developments in Estonian and international graphic design, as well as the results of collaboration between designers and other creative fields.

24th Haapsalu Early Music Festival

05 Jul – 09 Jul

Haapsalu Dome Church

The festival that was born in 1994 in Haapsalu, one of the most beautiful coastal towns of Western Estonia, is considered to be one of the most momentous in its genre in Estonia and has also attracted the attention of many renowned foreign artists.

Ryo Kyiohara’s exhibition “Connecting the Dots”

30 Jun – 09 Jul

Estonian Printing Museum

The Japanese artist Ryo Kiyohara has spent three months in the city of Tartu as an artist in residence and spent the time trying to understand what constitutes the city, what forms it, what is it made of? To explore the connection between the historic architecture and the impressions it is making on the city and its inhabitants today, the artist has chosen a series of historic scenes from the city as the focus of his attention.

Võru Folk Dance festival

06 Jul – 09 Jul

Võru

The 13th Võru Folk Dance festival invites all the music and dance lovers to waltz and its roots to find the common rhythm and flavour from the different tunes of waltz. Waltz and polka were the most-danced dances in many European cultures. Originating from an Austrian couples’ dance called lendler, the waltz spread from ball rooms to village parties and was quickly adopted there.

19th Hiiumaa Chamber Music Days

07 Jul – 09 Jul

Hiiu County

Musicians from Estonia and abroad take to the stage on the second weekend of July in historical places like Reigi, Emmaste and Pühalepa churches and Suuremõisa castle as well as other exotic concert venues.

25th NOTAFE

07 Jul – 14 Jul

Viljandi Koidu Society House

NOTAFE is a week-long festival, taking place annually, where about hundred people dive together into the July in Viljandi, Estonia, all triggered by a common attraction – an active attitude concerning one’s body and mind. The programme contains different workshops, performances, talks and discussions, meetings with teachers and performers and much more.

Big coastal village festival in a small fishing village – Feast of Our Village

08 Jul

Lindi village

For the third summer already, the small fishing village Lindi in Pärnu county opens its gates and invites all the country and sea lovers to enjoy the summer and the sea. There will be fish, handicrafts, food, music, and entertainment – only the good one, made in Estonia, by oneself and with love. The Village Stage and the Harbour Island Stage will have a full-day programme with performers related to the country and the sea.

Festival “The Mountain Sound”

08 Jul

Estonian Mining Museum

To reach the mountains, one need not look as far as we are used to. We have mountains in our own backyard. And (not many know about this) – once a year an ancient mixture of sounds can be heard from the mountains, known to the mountain folks as “The Mountain Sound” – deep techno, crackling rock, and shaking rap. In the walkways under the mountains stories are told, on the base of the mountain people are dancing, and “The Mountain Sound” can be heard from dusk till dawn.

Georg Ots Festival

09 Jul

Võsu Rannaklubi

The festival is held in celebration of one of Estonia’s greatest singers. Georg Ots has become a symbol of Võsu, as the beloved singer spent almost all his summers at Võsu and gave concerts every year.

Taken from Culture.ee's blog.