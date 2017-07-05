news

Estonia in favor of quick deportation of economic refugees ({{commentsTotal}})

Refugees in the Mediterranean.
Refugees in the Mediterranean. Source: (LaPresse/Carmelo Imbesi/Scanpix)
News
News

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) commented on the situation on Tuesday, saying that the vast majority of people illegally entering the European Union through Italy at the moment were economic migrants and needed neither protection nor asylum.

The European Commission presented a program on Tuesday to support Italy in dealing with the increasing inflow of migrants from the Mediterranean. The Commission’s proposals will be discussed in Tallinn starting Thursday.

Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) commented on the situation on Tuesday, saying that the vast majority of people illegally entering the European Union through Italy at the moment were economic migrants and needed neither protection nor asylum.

Anvelt told ERR’s Uudis+ radio newscast that most of the people arriving didn’t fit in any program offering international protection. “We’re dealing with economic migrants. Looking at their countries of origin, they’re from the Gambia, Nigeria, Bangladesh,” Anvelt said.

The minister confirmed that as one solution to the migration crisis, Estonia was in favor of deporting economic refugees as quickly as possible. To that end, people who couldn’t successfully apply for protection or asylum should be identified immediately upon their arrival, already at the ports.

“People get sent back. That’s the quickest preventive measure,” Anvelt said.

Anvelt also pointed out that the pressure on Italy had increased by a fifth over just the last few weeks, and that last week alone some 12,000 refugees had arrived there.

Measures "cosmetic" unless Libya gets working coast guard

Political measures to support Italy would remain cosmetic if Libya couldn’t take care of its border and coast guard, Anvelt said. “Here the EU and also Estonia are doing a lot. Tens of millions of euros of project money have been allocated to rebuild the Libyan coast guard, increase the ability to perform sea rescue operations, and this crisis will only end once it can’t get beyond the Libyan coast any longer,” he added.

In addition to the €1 million allocated for Libya and to be paid into the European Union’s Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF), Estonia had already earlier given €450,000 to the same end.

“This one million is of course just a drop in the great financial sea the Mediterranean crisis requires, but for Estonia this drop is a whole lake considering our budget,” Anvelt said. At the same time, it was important that the presiding country made a contribution like this, he added.

The interior ministers of the EU are meeting in Tallinn on Thursday and Friday this week. They will discuss the Mediterranean area and the migration crisis as well.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

eueuropean commissionmigration crisisandres anveltitaly


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Jüri Ratas.Jüri Ratas.
LIVE 11:00 Ratas introduces EU presidency priorities to European Parliament
Refugees in the Mediterranean.Refugees in the Mediterranean.
Estonia in favor of quick deportation of economic refugees
A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. Aug. 2, 2016.A Transaviabaltika flight connecting Hiiumaa to Tallinn. Aug. 2, 2016.
2015 survey recommended state buy aircraft for island routes
At a price of €1.20 a bottle, the consumer would pay 79 cents for the soft drinks, 30 cents sugar tax, and a 10-cent deposit on the bottle.At a price of €1.20 a bottle, the consumer would pay 79 cents for the soft drinks, 30 cents sugar tax, and a 10-cent deposit on the bottle.
Tallink: Shippers won’t buy soft drinks in Estonia if sugar tax introduced
Model of the floating nuclear power station.Model of the floating nuclear power station.
Estonia following development of Russian floating nuclear power station
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
The Estonian foreign ministry's political director, Paul Teesalu.The Estonian foreign ministry's political director, Paul Teesalu.
Political directors of EU foreign ministries meet in Tallinn
Estonia's 2017 EU council presidency lasts from July to December 2017 and costs €74.9 million.Estonia's 2017 EU council presidency lasts from July to December 2017 and costs €74.9 million.
The presidency in numbers
President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the EuropeanPresident of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (center) with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (center left) and representatives of the parliamentary groups and committees of the Riigikogu with the College of Commissioners of the European
College of Commissioners sets high expectations for Estonian EU presidency
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
Norman Aas.
Opinion digest: Higher salaries for prosecutors not attack on judiciary
Editor-in-chief of Estonian foreign policy magazine Diplomaatia, Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski: Macron’s reform plan might cause friction with Berlin
Andrus Karnau is the editor-in-chief of Lääne Elu and one of the presenters of Olukorrast riigis (
Opinion digest: Estonia’s presidency priorities meaningless next to Brexit
Dario Cavegn
Opinion: Playing the long game, and playing it well
MORE NEWS
Of the parties in the Riigikogu, only the Center Party and EKRE managed to gain members in the first half of 2017.Of the parties in the Riigikogu, only the Center Party and EKRE managed to gain members in the first half of 2017.
Party membership: IRL loses 221, EKRE gains 175 in the first half of 2017
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations. Occupation and war, combined with Estonia's location, still make up a large part of people's worries.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations. Occupation and war, combined with Estonia's location, still make up a large part of people's worries.
Survey: Less than half of Estonian residents fear military conflict
Automatic firearms of the 1st Infantry Brigade stationed in Tapa.Automatic firearms of the 1st Infantry Brigade stationed in Tapa.
€75 million tender announced for new automatic firearms
04.07
Estonia allocates money towards ending illegal immigration from Libya
04.07
EU plan to limit lumbering volumes could negatively affect Estonia
04.07
Toom, Ivanova want alternative list for polls, negotiations continue
04.07
President sends sugar tax law back to parliament
BUSINESS
President Kaljulaid sent the so-called sugar tax law back to the Riigikogu on July 3, 2017.President Kaljulaid sent the so-called sugar tax law back to the Riigikogu on July 3, 2017.
Sugar tax to be discussed again in autumn budget debate
Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
A. le Coq and Saku Õlletehas beers on a supermarket shelf.A. le Coq and Saku Õlletehas beers on a supermarket shelf.
Large Estonian beverage producers concerned by sped-up alcohol tax hike
28.06
Second beer, cider excise duty hike of year to take effect Saturday
27.06
Regional Jet leases two planes to serve SAS routes
26.06
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
26.06
Construction of Tallinn-Tartu road expansion between Kose and Ardu delayed
Culture
Always a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendationsAlways a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendations
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Galleries
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
09:45
LIVE 11:00 Ratas introduces EU presidency priorities to European Parliament
09:30
2015 survey recommended state buy aircraft for island routes
09:04
Estonia in favor of quick deportation of economic refugees
08:37
Tallink: Shippers won’t buy soft drinks in Estonia if sugar tax introduced
04.07
Estonia following development of Russian floating nuclear power station
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
04.07
Party membership: IRL loses 221, EKRE gains 175 in the first half of 2017
04.07
Survey: Less than half of Estonian residents fear military conflict
04.07
€75 million tender announced for new automatic firearms
04.07
Toom, Ivanova want Savisaar to be Center’s front runner in Lasnamäe
04.07
Sugar tax to be discussed again in autumn budget debate
04.07
Estonia allocates money towards ending illegal immigration from Libya
04.07
Political directors of EU foreign ministries meet in Tallinn
04.07
EU plan to limit lumbering volumes could negatively affect Estonia
04.07
Toom, Ivanova want alternative list for polls, negotiations continue
04.07
President sends sugar tax law back to parliament
03.07
President Kaljulaid to attend summit of 12 heads of state and meet Trump
03.07
Lion’s share of parties’ annual income taxpayer’s money
03.07
The presidency in numbers
03.07
Center Party promised EKRE €100,000 out of budget subsidies Updated
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow