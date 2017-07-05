Tele2 to provide phone services to four ministries

Tele2 has won the contract to supply phone services for the so-called superministry. The twin office buildings on the corner of Tallinn’s Pärnu and Suur-Ameerika street will house the ministries of justice, economic affairs and communications, finance, and social affairs.

All in all 36 state authorities and institutions will move to the new address, all supplied by Tele2 where phone connections are needed.

According to Tele2 CEO Argo Virkebau, so far the different ministries and subdivisions have been using a wide range of services from different providers. Bringing all of these together and offering them as a single company was a challenge, Virkebau said.

“We’re definitely not looking at a simple mobile solution, but in addition to calls special phone solutions need to be provided for authorities in several different areas, for example the Road Administration, the Maritime Administration, prisons, and the Information System Authority,” he added.

Tele2 won the five-year contract through participating in a public tender run by the Centre of Registers and Information Systems (ERIK).