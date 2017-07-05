news

Anett Kontaveit advances to 2nd round at Wimbledon

Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: (AFP/Scanpix)
Estonia’s top-ranked woman tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 38) beat Spanish Lara Arruabarrena (WTA 52) 6-2, 6-4 in the first round in her first Wimbledon tournament on Tuesday.

The match lasted one hour and 13 minutes.

21-year-old Kontaveit will play against 20-year-old Russian Daria Kasatkina (WTA 30) in the second round on Thursday.

Kontaveit will also play in women’s doubles with German Mona Barthel (WTA 48). Kontaveit has never participated in women’s doubles at a Grand Slam tournament before.

In the first round on Wednesday, Kontaveit and Barthel will play against U.S. player Shelby Rogers (WTA 70) and Croatia’s Donna Vekic (WTA 58).

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

