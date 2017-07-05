Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe to visit Tallinn

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) will meet with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe in Tallinn on July 11. According to the Government Office, they will discuss issues ranging from bilateral to transatlantic cooperation.

Estonia has made efforts in recent years to increase the share of its exports to Asia, and Japan is an important market. Economic cooperation, IT, and cyber defense are on the agenda of the meeting along with security issues and transatlantic cooperation.

The meeting will take place in the late afternoon on July 11, to be followed by press statements by the two prime ministers.