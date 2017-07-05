Case of man accused of setting wife on fire handed to courts

The North district prosecutor’s office has handed a case to the courts in which a Syrian man who came to Estonia as a refugee is accused to have set his wife on fire.

Kovan Mohammed (19), who came to Estonia as a refugee, was arrested on Mar. 10 this year. He is facing charges for having set his wife on fire.

According to senior prosecutor Saskia Kask, the victim woke up from a coma in March. Police and rescue services were called to an apartment building in Majaka street in Tallinn’s Lasnamäe borough on Mar. 7 and found the 22-year-old wife of the suspects with serious burns. The woman was immediately hospitalized.

At the time of the incident Mohammed as well as a two-year-old child were with the woman. The family had made it to Estonia as part of a group of refugees accepted under the European Union’s migrant distribution scheme.