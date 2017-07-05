news

Competition Authority approves Tere, Farmi Piimatööstus merger ({{commentsTotal}})

Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.
Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket. Source: (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)
Business
Business

The Competition Authority has approved the merger of AS Maag Grupp’s Farmi Piimatööstus with rival dairy producer Tere, whose owner went bankrupt in 2016. The company is still facing reorganization, with an according plan pending approval.

"The merger of the two dairy companies will have a positive impact on Estonian agriculture and manufacturers as a whole, and will increase their competitiveness on export markets. The plan is to grow vigorously—we believe that with a merged company, we can reach across the border more than ever. The synergies in the two companies will create a very good premise for that," Roland Lepp, chairman of the supervisory board of AS Maag Grupp, said in a press release on Wednesday.

In the first phase of the merger, Tere will continue its usual operations as a subsidiary of Farmi Piimatööstus. The companies' brands will remain, and the long-term strategy of the merged company will be worked out during the implementation of the reorganization plan for Tere, AS Maag Grupp said.

"The merger will give Tere the opportunity to continue production and utilize its existing potential more strongly,” CEO of Tere Margit Talts said. "We will use production opportunities we have not used before.” She added that they would also be able to significantly increase the production of skimmed milk powder. “We will try to improve work in the merged companies—greater production capacities create the premise for the specialization of units."

Talts also said that the merger would result in the creation of linked companies, which would look further than the Estonian market. “Together the merged companies will have better opportunities to increase exports and a sufficient enough production capacity to increase sales volumes in neighboring countries," Talts said.

"Tere is also actively dealing with product development—the designs of the main milk packages will be updated already in July, while the package of one of the oldest and most popular products, the Merevaik cream cheese, will receive a new anniversary design, and in autumn we will bring out new lines of products."

AS Maag Grupp on Mar. 15 filed a notice of concentration with the Estonian Competition Authority to be able to acquire rival dairy group Tere. The Competition Authority approved the merger on Jul. 4. The license allows Farmi Piimatööstus to acquire shares in Tere.

The reorganization plan of Tere is yet to be approved by the Harju County court.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

dairytereas maag gruppfarmi piimatööstus


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Toom and Ivanova want Savisaar to be a party candidate in Lasnamäe. Meanwhile Savisaar himself is keeping quietToom and Ivanova want Savisaar to be a party candidate in Lasnamäe. Meanwhile Savisaar himself is keeping quiet
Center’s internal negotiations continue, no word yet from Savisaar
Ratas speaking to the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.Ratas speaking to the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.
Ratas introduces presidency priorities to European Parliament
Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.
Competition Authority approves Tere, Farmi Piimatööstus merger
Jüri Ratas addressing the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.Jüri Ratas addressing the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.
Prime minister expresses support of Ukraine in speech to EU parliament
The incident took place in Majaka Street in Tallinn's Lasnamäe borough.The incident took place in Majaka Street in Tallinn's Lasnamäe borough.
Case of man accused of setting wife on fire handed to courts
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Estonian MEPs Indrek Tarand, Urmas Paet, and Marju Lauristin.Estonian MEPs Indrek Tarand, Urmas Paet, and Marju Lauristin.
Estonia’s members of the European Parliament comment on the presidency
The Estonian foreign ministry's political director, Paul Teesalu.The Estonian foreign ministry's political director, Paul Teesalu.
Political directors of EU foreign ministries meet in Tallinn
Estonia's 2017 EU council presidency lasts from July to December 2017 and costs €74.9 million.Estonia's 2017 EU council presidency lasts from July to December 2017 and costs €74.9 million.
The presidency in numbers
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
MORE NEWS
Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL).Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL).
More than 100,000 Estonians without access to legal advice
Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe to visit Tallinn
Anett KontaveitAnett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit advances to 2nd round at Wimbledon
09:04
Estonia in favor of quick deportation of economic refugees
08:37
Tallink: Shippers won’t buy soft drinks in Estonia if sugar tax introduced
04.07
Estonia following development of Russian floating nuclear power station
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
BUSINESS
The building, nicknamed the superministry, will house the ministries of justice, finance, economic affairs and communications, and social affairs.The building, nicknamed the superministry, will house the ministries of justice, finance, economic affairs and communications, and social affairs.
Tele2 to provide phone services to four ministries
President Kaljulaid sent the so-called sugar tax law back to the Riigikogu on July 3, 2017.President Kaljulaid sent the so-called sugar tax law back to the Riigikogu on July 3, 2017.
Sugar tax to be discussed again in autumn budget debate
A young-growth pine forest.A young-growth pine forest.
EU plan to limit lumbering volumes could negatively affect Estonia
29.06
Estonian president proclaims Rail Baltic accord ratification law
29.06
Estonia to seek broad EU mandate for Russian gas talks beyond Nord Stream 2
28.06
Second beer, cider excise duty hike of year to take effect Saturday
27.06
Regional Jet leases two planes to serve SAS routes
Culture
Indrek Saar at the 12th Youth Song and Dance Festival, July 2017.Indrek Saar at the 12th Youth Song and Dance Festival, July 2017.
Saar: Festival shows young generation values traditional Estonian culture
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
30.06
VIDEO: Opening concert of Estonia’s 2017 EU presidency
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Galleries
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Latest news
17:21
Competition Authority approves Tere, Farmi Piimatööstus merger
16:08
Center’s internal negotiations continue, no word yet from Savisaar
15:10
Prime minister expresses support of Ukraine in speech to EU parliament
14:36
Case of man accused of setting wife on fire handed to courts
13:34
Ratas introduces presidency priorities to European Parliament
13:05
More than 100,000 Estonians without access to legal advice
12:32
Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe to visit Tallinn
12:10
Estonia’s members of the European Parliament comment on the presidency
11:15
Anett Kontaveit advances to 2nd round at Wimbledon
10:50
Tartu professor to serve 100 hours of community service for benefit fraud
10:17
Tele2 to provide phone services to four ministries
09:30
2015 survey recommended state buy aircraft for island routes
09:04
Estonia in favor of quick deportation of economic refugees
08:37
Tallink: Shippers won’t buy soft drinks in Estonia if sugar tax introduced
04.07
Estonia following development of Russian floating nuclear power station
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
04.07
Party membership: IRL loses 221, EKRE gains 175 in the first half of 2017
04.07
Survey: Less than half of Estonian residents fear military conflict
04.07
€75 million tender announced for new automatic firearms
04.07
Toom, Ivanova want Savisaar to be Center’s front runner in Lasnamäe