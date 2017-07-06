news

May number of tourists up year on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Tourists enjoying spring in Tallinn.
Tourists enjoying spring in Tallinn. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
News
News

As Statistics Estonia reports, 297,000 domestic and foreign tourists stayed in Estonian accommodation establishments in May 2017, which is 6 percent more than in May 2016.

197,000 foreign tourists and 100,000 domestic tourists used the services of accommodation establishments; their numbers increased by 3 percent and 13 percent, respectively, compared to May of the previous year.

59 percent of foreign tourists came from the neighbouring countries – 84,000 tourists from Finland, 20,000 from Russia, and 13,000 from Latvia. Compared to May 2016, the number of tourists from neighbouring countries increased by 3 percent.

The number of Finnish tourists staying in Estonian accommodation establishments fell by 4 percent, while the number of Russian and Latvian tourists increased by 23 percent and 36 percent, respectively, compared to the same month of the previous year.

Compared to May 2016, there was also an increase in the number of tourists arriving from Lithuania, the United Kingdom, and the United States, while fewer tourists arrived from Sweden, Germany, and Norway.

136,000 foreign tourists, or 69 percent of the total, stayed in Tallinn. The second most popular destination was Pärnu, accounting for 9 percent of all accommodated foreign tourists, followed by Tartu, which accounted for 7 percent.

Ida-Viru County and Saare County both had 3 percent of the foreign tourists who used accommodation services. 71 percent of the foreign tourists were on a holiday, and 22 percent were travelling for business.

A third of the customers of accommodation establishments were domestic tourists. 59 percent of them were on a holiday, and 30 percent on a business trip. 29 percent stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju County, 12 percent in Pärnu County, 14 percent in Tartu County, and 9 percent in Ida-Viru County.

In May, 1,130 accommodation establishments offered their services to tourists. 21,000 rooms and 49,000 beds were available. Compared to May of the previous year, there were 22 additional accommodation establishments with more than 1,000 rooms and 3,000 beds.

46 percent of the rooms and 36 percent of the beds were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was €40, i.e. two euros more than in the same month of the previous year. The average cost of a guest night was €49 in Harju County, €33 in Tartu County, €32 in Pärnu County, and €30 in Ida-Viru County.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: Statistics Estonia

tourism


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Andres Anvelt welcoming colleagues, Tallinn, July 6, 2017.Andres Anvelt welcoming colleagues, Tallinn, July 6, 2017.
EU’s interior ministers meeting in Tallinn, discuss situation in Italy
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Ratas: This government won't change Estonia's citizenship policy
Tourists enjoying spring in Tallinn.Tourists enjoying spring in Tallinn.
May number of tourists up year on year
At a paratroops exercise.At a paratroops exercise.
Large-scale airborne exercise underway in Russia’s Pskov oblast
Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.
Competition Authority approves Tere, Farmi Piimatööstus merger
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Jüri Ratas addressing the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.Jüri Ratas addressing the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.
Prime minister expresses support of Ukraine in speech to EU parliament
Ratas speaking to the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.Ratas speaking to the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.
Ratas introduces presidency priorities to European Parliament
Estonian MEPs Indrek Tarand, Urmas Paet, and Marju Lauristin.Estonian MEPs Indrek Tarand, Urmas Paet, and Marju Lauristin.
Estonia’s members of the European Parliament comment on the presidency
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
MORE NEWS
Toom and Ivanova want Savisaar to be a party candidate in Lasnamäe. Meanwhile Savisaar himself is keeping quietToom and Ivanova want Savisaar to be a party candidate in Lasnamäe. Meanwhile Savisaar himself is keeping quiet
Center’s internal negotiations continue, no word yet from Savisaar
The incident took place in Majaka Street in Tallinn's Lasnamäe borough.The incident took place in Majaka Street in Tallinn's Lasnamäe borough.
Case of man accused of setting wife on fire handed to courts
Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL).Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL).
More than 100,000 Estonians without access to legal advice
05.07
Tele2 to provide phone services to four ministries
05.07
2015 survey recommended state buy aircraft for island routes
05.07
Estonia in favor of quick deportation of economic refugees
05.07
Tallink: Shippers won’t buy soft drinks in Estonia if sugar tax introduced
BUSINESS
President Kaljulaid sent the so-called sugar tax law back to the Riigikogu on July 3, 2017.President Kaljulaid sent the so-called sugar tax law back to the Riigikogu on July 3, 2017.
Sugar tax to be discussed again in autumn budget debate
A young-growth pine forest.A young-growth pine forest.
EU plan to limit lumbering volumes could negatively affect Estonia
Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
29.06
Estonia to seek broad EU mandate for Russian gas talks beyond Nord Stream 2
28.06
Second beer, cider excise duty hike of year to take effect Saturday
27.06
Regional Jet leases two planes to serve SAS routes
26.06
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
Culture
Always a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendationsAlways a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendations
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Galleries
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
11:01
EU’s interior ministers meeting in Tallinn, discuss situation in Italy
10:40
May number of tourists up year on year
09:17
Large-scale airborne exercise underway in Russia’s Pskov oblast
08:16
Ratas: This government won't change Estonia's citizenship policy
05.07
Competition Authority approves Tere, Farmi Piimatööstus merger
05.07
Center’s internal negotiations continue, no word yet from Savisaar
05.07
Prime minister expresses support of Ukraine in speech to EU parliament
05.07
Case of man accused of setting wife on fire handed to courts
05.07
Ratas introduces presidency priorities to European Parliament
05.07
More than 100,000 Estonians without access to legal advice
05.07
Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe to visit Tallinn
05.07
Estonia’s members of the European Parliament comment on the presidency
05.07
Anett Kontaveit advances to 2nd round at Wimbledon
05.07
Tartu professor to serve 100 hours of community service for benefit fraud
05.07
Tele2 to provide phone services to four ministries
05.07
2015 survey recommended state buy aircraft for island routes
05.07
Estonia in favor of quick deportation of economic refugees
05.07
Tallink: Shippers won’t buy soft drinks in Estonia if sugar tax introduced
04.07
Estonia following development of Russian floating nuclear power station
04.07
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
INTERVIEW
Kalle Palling.
Palling: Uber law will have 'huge economic and environmental benefits'
Marina Kaljurand was Estonia's ambassador in Moscow at the time of the Bronze Night riots.
Under siege: Events at the Estonian embassy in Moscow