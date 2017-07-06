May number of tourists up year on year

As Statistics Estonia reports, 297,000 domestic and foreign tourists stayed in Estonian accommodation establishments in May 2017, which is 6 percent more than in May 2016.

197,000 foreign tourists and 100,000 domestic tourists used the services of accommodation establishments; their numbers increased by 3 percent and 13 percent, respectively, compared to May of the previous year.

59 percent of foreign tourists came from the neighbouring countries – 84,000 tourists from Finland, 20,000 from Russia, and 13,000 from Latvia. Compared to May 2016, the number of tourists from neighbouring countries increased by 3 percent.

The number of Finnish tourists staying in Estonian accommodation establishments fell by 4 percent, while the number of Russian and Latvian tourists increased by 23 percent and 36 percent, respectively, compared to the same month of the previous year.

Compared to May 2016, there was also an increase in the number of tourists arriving from Lithuania, the United Kingdom, and the United States, while fewer tourists arrived from Sweden, Germany, and Norway.

136,000 foreign tourists, or 69 percent of the total, stayed in Tallinn. The second most popular destination was Pärnu, accounting for 9 percent of all accommodated foreign tourists, followed by Tartu, which accounted for 7 percent.

Ida-Viru County and Saare County both had 3 percent of the foreign tourists who used accommodation services. 71 percent of the foreign tourists were on a holiday, and 22 percent were travelling for business.

A third of the customers of accommodation establishments were domestic tourists. 59 percent of them were on a holiday, and 30 percent on a business trip. 29 percent stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju County, 12 percent in Pärnu County, 14 percent in Tartu County, and 9 percent in Ida-Viru County.

In May, 1,130 accommodation establishments offered their services to tourists. 21,000 rooms and 49,000 beds were available. Compared to May of the previous year, there were 22 additional accommodation establishments with more than 1,000 rooms and 3,000 beds.

46 percent of the rooms and 36 percent of the beds were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was €40, i.e. two euros more than in the same month of the previous year. The average cost of a guest night was €49 in Harju County, €33 in Tartu County, €32 in Pärnu County, and €30 in Ida-Viru County.