news

EU’s interior ministers meeting in Tallinn, discuss situation in Italy ({{commentsTotal}})

Andres Anvelt welcoming colleagues, Tallinn, July 6, 2017.
Andres Anvelt welcoming colleagues, Tallinn, July 6, 2017. Source: (ERR)
EU Presidency
EU Presidency

The EU’s interior ministers are meeting in Tallinn on Thursday and Friday to discuss the latest developments in the migration crisis concerning the recently increased numbers of refugees arriving in Italy.

Additional support in the amount of €35 million for Italy as well as increased cooperation and financial support for Libya and other countries along the Mediterranean is on the program.

According to first vice president of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, the situation requires “complete solidarity” with Italy on the part of all member states of the European Union.

Italy has already received more than 85,000 refugees in 2017. As president of the Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker put it, the sudden increase also requires the EU to speed up its work.

Emergency support for Italy planned

The Commission’s new program calls for further assistance in a bilateral project of Italy and Libya, the aim of which is to set up a rescue center in a North African country as well as coordinating sea rescue as well as coast guard operations by Libya.

The EU is also set to help Libya guard its southern border, and in arranging for Egypt, Niger, Ethiopia, and Sudan to take back citizens that left those countries with the intention to cross the Mediterranean and enter the EU illegally.

Officials that help in the process of sending back migrants that have no hope being recognized as asylum seekers or applicants for international protection are sent to Italy by the union’s member states. The number of mobile groups of the EU’s migration authorities is to be increased, and the European Commission has announced that a reserve of 500 experts was available to the Italian government, should they require it.

Discussions led by Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE)

The discussions in Tallinn on Thursday and Friday are chaired by Estonian minister of the interior, Andres Anvelt. Anvelt has said that Estonia favored the quick deportation of all those migrants that don’t fit the requirements for asylum or international protection.

Anvelt told ERR’s Uudis+ radio newscast that the vast majority of people illegally entering the European Union through Italy at the moment were economic migrants and needed neither protection nor asylum. “We’re dealing with economic migrants. Looking at their countries of origin, they’re from the Gambia, Nigeria, Bangladesh,” Anvelt said.

People who couldn’t successfully apply for protection or asylum should be identified immediately upon their arrival, already at the ports. “People get sent back. That’s the quickest preventive measure,” Anvelt said.

Anvelt: Measures "cosmetic" unless Libya gets working coast guard

Political measures to support Italy would remain cosmetic if Libya couldn’t take care of its border and coast guard, Anvelt said. “Here the EU and also Estonia are doing a lot. Tens of millions of euros of project money have been allocated to rebuild the Libyan coast guard, increase the ability to perform sea rescue operations, and this crisis will only end once it can’t get beyond the Libyan coast any longer,” he added.

In addition to the €1 million allocated for Libya and to be paid into the European Union’s Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF), Estonia had already earlier given €450,000 to the same end.

“This one million is of course just a drop in the great financial sea the Mediterranean crisis requires, but for Estonia this drop is a whole lake considering our budget,” Anvelt said. At the same time, it was important that the presiding country made a contribution like this, he added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

eu presidencyeuropean commissioneu2017eemigration crisisitaly


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Andres Anvelt welcoming colleagues, Tallinn, July 6, 2017.Andres Anvelt welcoming colleagues, Tallinn, July 6, 2017.
EU’s interior ministers meeting in Tallinn, discuss situation in Italy
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.
Ratas: This government won't change Estonia's citizenship policy
Tourists enjoying spring in Tallinn.Tourists enjoying spring in Tallinn.
May number of tourists up year on year
At a paratroops exercise.At a paratroops exercise.
Large-scale airborne exercise underway in Russia’s Pskov oblast
Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.
Competition Authority approves Tere, Farmi Piimatööstus merger
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Jüri Ratas addressing the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.Jüri Ratas addressing the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.
Prime minister expresses support of Ukraine in speech to EU parliament
Ratas speaking to the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.Ratas speaking to the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.
Ratas introduces presidency priorities to European Parliament
Estonian MEPs Indrek Tarand, Urmas Paet, and Marju Lauristin.Estonian MEPs Indrek Tarand, Urmas Paet, and Marju Lauristin.
Estonia’s members of the European Parliament comment on the presidency
Opinion
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
Tunne Kelam.Tunne Kelam.
Kelam: Kohl’s historic effort to reunite Germany timeless
MORE NEWS
Toom and Ivanova want Savisaar to be a party candidate in Lasnamäe. Meanwhile Savisaar himself is keeping quietToom and Ivanova want Savisaar to be a party candidate in Lasnamäe. Meanwhile Savisaar himself is keeping quiet
Center’s internal negotiations continue, no word yet from Savisaar
The incident took place in Majaka Street in Tallinn's Lasnamäe borough.The incident took place in Majaka Street in Tallinn's Lasnamäe borough.
Case of man accused of setting wife on fire handed to courts
Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL).Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu (IRL).
More than 100,000 Estonians without access to legal advice
05.07
Tele2 to provide phone services to four ministries
05.07
2015 survey recommended state buy aircraft for island routes
05.07
Estonia in favor of quick deportation of economic refugees
05.07
Tallink: Shippers won’t buy soft drinks in Estonia if sugar tax introduced
BUSINESS
President Kaljulaid sent the so-called sugar tax law back to the Riigikogu on July 3, 2017.President Kaljulaid sent the so-called sugar tax law back to the Riigikogu on July 3, 2017.
Sugar tax to be discussed again in autumn budget debate
A young-growth pine forest.A young-growth pine forest.
EU plan to limit lumbering volumes could negatively affect Estonia
Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.Lux Express coach at Tallinn's main bus station.
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
29.06
Estonia to seek broad EU mandate for Russian gas talks beyond Nord Stream 2
28.06
Second beer, cider excise duty hike of year to take effect Saturday
27.06
Regional Jet leases two planes to serve SAS routes
26.06
Nonprofit to file claim for €1.2 billion if wind farms in northeast blocked
Culture
Always a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendationsAlways a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendations
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Galleries
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
ESTONIA'S ROAD TO THE EU
Estonia joined the European Union since 2004. Multimedia students Maria Ines and Pedro have put together a series of videos introducing the country.

LATEST NEWS
11:01
EU’s interior ministers meeting in Tallinn, discuss situation in Italy
10:40
May number of tourists up year on year
09:17
Large-scale airborne exercise underway in Russia’s Pskov oblast
08:16
Ratas: This government won't change Estonia's citizenship policy
05.07
Competition Authority approves Tere, Farmi Piimatööstus merger
05.07
Center’s internal negotiations continue, no word yet from Savisaar
05.07
Prime minister expresses support of Ukraine in speech to EU parliament
05.07
Case of man accused of setting wife on fire handed to courts
05.07
Ratas introduces presidency priorities to European Parliament
05.07
More than 100,000 Estonians without access to legal advice
INTRODUCING ESTONIA
Pedro and Ines are two multimedia students from Portugal. They visited four Estonian cities, where they explored the local landmarks, learned about cultural heritage and witnessed the breathtaking beauty of Nordic nature. Here you can find articles about their view of Estonia.
A view to Tallinn
Introducing Estonia: Tallinn

Explore museums from art to maritime history and take a look in e-Estonia showroom.