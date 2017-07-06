Statistics Estonia: 66 percent of young people studied in 2016

In 2016, 66 percent of young people in Estonia were studying, while the overall youth employment rate was 37 percent among 15 to 24-year-olds and 77 percent among 25 to 34-year-olds.

According to data collected by Statistics Estonia, in 2016 66 percent of Estonians aged 15 to 24 were studying. Of those, 3.5 percent were completing their higher education, 24.5 percent were studying towards a degree, and 6 percent had broken off their studies.

Of this age group, 6.6 percent or 8,900 people said they were not planning to continue towards a post-graduate degree, as the current level of their education was sufficient.

5,200 people in the age group said that they had not found a suitable school or specialization. Of all people in the age group, 4 percent or 5,200 youngsters were working, but not pursuing further studies in connection with their jobs.

8,500 broke off their studies, 40 percent of them said that they did so because their studies didn’t correspond to their needs and interests. 2,000 people interrupted their education quoting family reasons, and 1,500 left their studies because work made it impossible to continue.

Among the age group of 25 to 34-year olds, 13 percent were studying last year. 32 percent were finishing higher education, 43 percent were studying towards their first degree, and 12 percent had broken off their studies.

31 percent in this age group decided against post-graduate studies because they considered their first degree sufficient. 10 percent didn’t continue their higher education for family reasons, 19 percent decided against it because of work.

23,600 people interrupted their studies because they didn’t fit their needs and interests. Every third of them broke off their studies because they didn’t fit in with their work, and every seventh left higher education because of family reasons.

In the age group of those 15 to 34, the share of people from rural areas not continuing their studies towards a post-graduate degree was 42.5 percent. In the cities, the number was lower, at 33 percent.

Youth employment was 37 percent among 15 to 24-year-olds, and 77.5 percent among 25 to 34-year-olds. About every third found employment with the help of a family member or an acquaintance. 30 percent got their job through job advertisements, 14 percent addressed companies directly.

Of the 15 to 24-year-olds, every fifth worked in the processing industry, 18 percent in retail and wholesale as well as repairing and servicing motor vehicles, and 15 percent in accommodation and gastronomy. Compared to pre-crisis years, the number of young people employed in construction has gone down the most, and gone up the most in accommodation and gastronomy. The share of young employees in information and communication technology has increased as well.