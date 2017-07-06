Trial of man accused of having set wife on fire to start in September

The Harju County court has the trial date for the Syrian man accused to have set his wife on fire for Sept. 12 to 14. The suspect remains under arrest for the time until the trial.

Kovan Mohammed (19), who came to Estonia as a refugee, was arrested on Mar. 10 this year. He is facing charges for having set his wife on fire.

The court didn’t grant the request of Mohammed’s defense attorney to release him for the time until the trial. In the assessment of the court, there is a risk that Mohammed might further harm the victim, or that he will try to avoid having to appear before the court.

According to senior prosecutor Saskia Kask, the victim woke up from a coma in March. Police and rescue services were called to an apartment building in Majaka street in Tallinn’s Lasnamäe borough on Mar. 7 and found the 22-year-old wife of the suspects with serious burns. The woman was immediately hospitalized.

At the time of the incident Mohammed as well as a two-year-old child were with the woman. The family had made it to Estonia as part of a group of refugees accepted under the European Union’s migrant distribution scheme.