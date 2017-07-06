More new cars and commercial vehicles sold in first half of 2017

New car sales grew by 33.7 percent in June compared to the same period of 2017, and by 13.4 percent in the first half of the year. Top-selling brands are Toyota, Škoda, and Volkswagen.

In June 2,666 new cars were sold, which is 672 more than in the same month last year. In the first six months of 2017, a total of 13,332 new cars were sold, which is 13.4 percent more than in the first half of 2016.

The most popular segment was small mid-size cars with a market share of 23.2 percent. SUVs and crossovers also appealed to buyers, at a market share of 20 percent. Mid-size cars made up 15.2 percent of new cars sold.

The most popular makes were Toyota, Škoda and Volkswagen, both in June as well as throughout the first half of the year. 2,281 Toyotas were sold, Škoda sold 1,709, and Volkswagen 1,029 cars.

The most popular model was the Škoda Octavia, with 672 cars sold. The Toyota Avensis and RAV4 models came next, with 506 and 462 cars sold each.

566 commercial vehicles were sold in June, which is 39.1 percent more compared to the same month last year. A total of 2,995 new commercial vehicles were sold in the first half of 2017, 11.9 percent more than a year earlier.