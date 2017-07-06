Trump's Warsaw speech hits right tone, says Mihkelson

Chairman of the Riigikogu’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson (independent), commented U.S. president Donald Trump’s address in Warsaw saying that for the first time since he took office, the president had underlined the importance of unity in the Western world.

"For the first time during his term of office, President Trump in Warsaw gave the kind of speech in which he emphasized the importance of unity in the Western world and the need to protect our values, and called on Russia to end its destabilizing role. We will see what the messages will be tomorrow, when he will meet with the Russian head of state for the first time. All in all, Trump's speech was made at the right time and in the right place," Mihkelson wrote on social media.

The United States had demonstrated that it stands firmly behind the principle of collective defense prescribed in NATO's Article 5, Trump said on Thursday. He also pledged that the U.S. would never use force to coerce eastern and central European nations, and that it wouldn’t allow others to do it either. The ties between Europe and the U.S. were stronger than ever, Trump said. He called on Russia to stop interfering in Ukraine as well.

Trump visited Warsaw on Thursday, where he participated in a meeting of the Three Seas Initiative that brought together heads of state from Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia , Croatia, Lithuania , Latvia , Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin at a meeting of G20 leaders in Hamburg on Friday.