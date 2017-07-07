June consumer price index most affected by food

According to Statistics Estonia, the change of the consumer price index in June was -0.1 percent compared to May, and 2.9 percent compared to June 2016.

Compared to the same month last year, in June goods were 3.2 and services 2.4 percent more expensive. Regulated prices of goods and services have risen by 3.6 percent, and non-regulated prices by 2.7 percent compared to June last year.

Compared to June a year ago, the consumer price index was affected the most by more expensive food and non-alcoholic beverages at 6.6 percent, which contributed more than a half of the total growth of the index. Milk, dairy products and eggs were 10.1, fruit 16.8 and sugar and confectionery 7.3 percent more expensive than a year ago.

Motor fuel contributed nearly a sixth of the total growth of the index. Compared to June 2016, petrol was 8.5 and diesel fuel 8.4 percent more expensive. At 14.6 percent higher prices, tobacco products also affected the index.

Compared to May, the consumer price index was affected the most by the seasonal sales of clothing and footwear that started in June, and June discounts on alcoholic beverages. An 8.1 percent month on month price increase in fresh fruit and berries also affected the index.

In June petrol was 0.5 and diesel fuel 1.1 percent less expensive than in May.