Man gets three-year sentence in private sector corruption case

A judicial decision was handed down on Thursday in one of Estonia’s first private sector corruption cases. The Harju County court found Teet Järvet, who supervised the reconstruction of an Ida-Viru County vocational education center, guily of asking for a bribe.

Järvet and some of his colleagues demanded €50,000 from the construction company working on the center. In return, the company's work would be accepted without any complaints.

The company didn’t agree to the deal and notified the authorities. After an investigation, formal charges, and a trial, the Harju County court has now handed down a conditional sentence of three years and four months for Järvet. He was found guilty of having asked for a bribe, instigated others to falsify documents, and handling narcotic substances.

In addition, Järvet is prohibited from doing business for three years.

Asked if they would appeal, Järvet’s lawyer said it was too early to tell.