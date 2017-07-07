55 pairs of twins born in Tallinn’s central hospital so far this year

Over the first six months of the year 55 pairs of twins were born in Tallinn’s central hospital, a record number looking back at the last few years.

All in all, 2,026 children were born in Tallinn’s central hospital in the first half of 2016, of which 1,054 boys and 972 girls.

The number of multiple births has markedly increased. While in the first half of 2014, 31 pairs of twins were born, the number increased to 40 pairs in the first half of 2015, and to 49 in 2016. This year 55 pairs of twins were born, 15 of which in January alone.

After four years without any event of the kind, triplets were born this year as well.

The central hospital has had its maternity ward since 1804 and has today become the largest in the country, with almost a third of all births registered in Estonia each year.

In 2016 a record 4,382 children were born here, among them 96 pairs of twins.