news

55 pairs of twins born in Tallinn’s central hospital so far this year ({{commentsTotal}})

Twins.
Twins. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
News
News

Over the first six months of the year 55 pairs of twins were born in Tallinn’s central hospital, a record number looking back at the last few years.

All in all, 2,026 children were born in Tallinn’s central hospital in the first half of 2016, of which 1,054 boys and 972 girls.

The number of multiple births has markedly increased. While in the first half of 2014, 31 pairs of twins were born, the number increased to 40 pairs in the first half of 2015, and to 49 in 2016. This year 55 pairs of twins were born, 15 of which in January alone.

After four years without any event of the kind, triplets were born this year as well.

The central hospital has had its maternity ward since 1804 and has today become the largest in the country, with almost a third of all births registered in Estonia each year.

In 2016 a record 4,382 children were born here, among them 96 pairs of twins.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

birth ratebirths


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Kadri Liik.Kadri Liik.
Expert: No expectations towards Trump, Putin meeting in Hamburg
Avramopoulos and Anvelt at the press conference following the meeting of the EU's interior ministers in Tallinn, July 6, 2017.Avramopoulos and Anvelt at the press conference following the meeting of the EU's interior ministers in Tallinn, July 6, 2017.
EU interior ministers support Commission’s migration action plan for Italy
Twins.Twins.
55 pairs of twins born in Tallinn’s central hospital so far this year
Anett Kontaveit.Anett Kontaveit.
Kontaveit advances to third round in Wimbledon
Gavel. Photo is illustrative.Gavel. Photo is illustrative.
Man gets three-year sentence in private sector corruption case
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Andres Anvelt welcoming colleagues, Tallinn, July 6, 2017.Andres Anvelt welcoming colleagues, Tallinn, July 6, 2017.
EU’s interior ministers meeting in Tallinn, discuss situation in Italy
Jüri Ratas addressing the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.Jüri Ratas addressing the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.
Prime minister expresses support of Ukraine in speech to EU parliament
Ratas speaking to the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.Ratas speaking to the European Parliament, July 5, 2017.
Ratas introduces presidency priorities to European Parliament
Opinion
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Opinion digest: That ‘rubbish’ made up by urban activists
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
MORE NEWS
Basket of groceries.Basket of groceries.
June consumer price index most affected by food
Marko Mihkelson.Marko Mihkelson.
Trump's Warsaw speech hits right tone, says Mihkelson
CourthouseCourthouse
Trial of man accused of having set wife on fire to start in September
06.07
Mikser in Rome: Estonia committed to supporting Italy in migration crisis
06.07
Statistics Estonia: 66 percent of young people studied in 2016
06.07
May number of tourists up year on year
06.07
Large-scale airborne exercise underway in Russia’s Pskov oblast
BUSINESS
The most popular SUV in the first half of 2017: Toyota's RAV4.The most popular SUV in the first half of 2017: Toyota's RAV4.
More new cars and commercial vehicles sold in first half of 2017
Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.
Competition Authority approves Tere, Farmi Piimatööstus merger
The building, nicknamed the superministry, will house the ministries of justice, finance, economic affairs and communications, and social affairs.The building, nicknamed the superministry, will house the ministries of justice, finance, economic affairs and communications, and social affairs.
Tele2 to provide phone services to four ministries
03.07
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
01.07
Large Estonian beverage producers concerned by sped-up alcohol tax hike
30.06
Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in May
29.06
Estonian president proclaims Rail Baltic accord ratification law
Culture
Always a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendationsAlways a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendations
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Galleries
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
12:10
55 pairs of twins born in Tallinn’s central hospital so far this year
11:07
Kontaveit advances to third round in Wimbledon
11:03
Man gets three-year sentence in private sector corruption case
10:40
Opinion digest: That ‘rubbish’ made up by urban activists
10:05
June consumer price index most affected by food
09:22
Expert: No expectations towards Trump, Putin meeting in Hamburg
08:46
EU interior ministers support Commission’s migration action plan for Italy
06.07
Trump's Warsaw speech hits right tone, says Mihkelson
06.07
More new cars and commercial vehicles sold in first half of 2017
06.07
Trial of man accused of having set wife on fire to start in September
06.07
Ratas trying to keep Center Party united for local elections
06.07
Trump: US committed to maintaining security of Central, Eastern Europe
06.07
Mikser in Rome: Estonia committed to supporting Italy in migration crisis
06.07
Statistics Estonia: 66 percent of young people studied in 2016
06.07
EU’s interior ministers meeting in Tallinn, discuss situation in Italy
06.07
May number of tourists up year on year
06.07
Large-scale airborne exercise underway in Russia’s Pskov oblast
06.07
Ratas: This government won't change Estonia's citizenship policy
05.07
Competition Authority approves Tere, Farmi Piimatööstus merger
05.07
Center’s internal negotiations continue, no word yet from Savisaar