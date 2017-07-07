IRL introduces candidate for mayor of Tallinn

The Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) introduced their candidate for mayor of Tallinn on Friday. Aeg is a former director-general of the Internal Security Service (ISS) and was elected to the Riigikogu in 2015.

At a press conference on Friday, Aeg emphasized that corruption in Tallinn needed to be rooted out, and for that to happen the absolute power of the Center Party needed to be brought to an end.

“I see that things are not right in Tallinn. Four years ago we also talked about corruption,” Aeg said, adding that the situation had not improved in four years.

IRL aimed to make the city government more transparent and free of corruption, Aeg said. “We calculated four years ago that every Tallinn resident indirectly paid €1,000 a year because of corruption. I believe that by today this sum has increased,” Aeg said.

Aeg also said that the Center Party’s internal disputes were a serious threat to the country.

In the case of an IRL victory in the capital, MP Viktoria Ladõnskaja could lead the city council, the party also announced. Ladõnskaja is a former journalist and has been a member of the Riigikogu since 2015, like Aeg. She was elected deputy chairwoman of IRL in May 2017.