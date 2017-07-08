Estonia reaffirms its support of EU perspective of Western Balkans

"Estonia supports the expansion as well as giving an EU perspective to the Western Balkans. The presence of the EU will motivate the Western Balkan countries to continue, and it will also reduce negative geopolitical influences," Maasikas was quoted by spokespeople as saying.

Estonia held an informal meeting of the EU enlargement work group (COELA) on Thursday and Friday in Tallinn in which the perspective of joining the EU was discussed with candidate countries. The meeting was also attended by Montenegro's European Affairs Minister Aleksandar Andrija Pejović, chief negotiator of Serbia joining the EU Tanja Miščević, and Turkey's secretary general of the EU Affairs Ministry Selim Yenel.

"Expansion is one of the topics of Estonia's EU presidency which will also continue in the presidency programs of Bulgaria and Austria. One of the goals of the next six months is opening new chapters with Montenegro and Serbia. In addition, the dialogue with Turkey must continue," Maasikas said.