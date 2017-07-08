news

Estonia's EU presidency team: First ministerial meeting was successful

Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) chaired the meeting of the EU's justice ministers.
Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) chaired the meeting of the EU's justice ministers. Source: (EU2017.ee)
The organizing team of Estonia's presidency of the Council of the European Union assesses the first ministerial meeting during the presidency held on Thursday and Friday in Tallinn to have been a success.

"The informal meeting of the justice and home affairs council was the first major event of Estonia's EU presidency, and we are glad to say that the feedback of our guests has so far been good," head of the organizing team Piret Lilleväli told BNS on Friday.

She added that some minor issues like technical glitches and timetable changes had occurred, but the team had reacted very fast, and cooperation with the ministries had been great.

Lilleväli praised the police and the Tallinn Creative Hub as well as the logistics team for their great partnership.

A total of 330 people took part in the two-day meeting—the justice and home affairs ministers of EU member states, ministers of Eastern Partnership states as well as representatives of Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Iceland. In addition, around 90 journalists visited the meeting.

Estonia's EU presidency lasts until Dec. 31. During the period 12 ministerial-level meetings will be held in Tallinn.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

