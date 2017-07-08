First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years

On Saturday Tallinn Pride invited all supporters of a fair, equal, and inclusive society to march in the first LGBT+ event in Tallinn in ten years.

The Tallinn Pride LGBT+ Culture Festival assembled for a march through Tallinn at the Viru gate in the city center. According to the organizers, the event was intended to celebrate together, but also to raise awareness of a community and its issues that usually don’t get a lot of attention.

The march ended with an open air concert featuring artists Creep Party, Laine, Sofia Rubina, St. Cheatersburg, Twisted Dance Company, Zebra Island, and Ziggy Wild.

The events in Tallinn were part of the Baltic Pride festival, which travels to a different Baltic state every year. It was held in Tallinn for the third time, the first Baltic Pride took place in Latvia in 2009.