140 people diagnosed with HIV, ten with AIDS in 2017 so far

At the beginning of July, 140 people in Estonia had been diagnosed with HIV, and ten with AIDS. Tallinn and Ida-Viru County including the city of Narva reported the most cases.

Of the new HIV cases, 68 were registered in Tallinn, 29 in Ida-Viru County, 20 in the city of Narva, seven in Tartu County, five in Pärnu Couny, four in Harju County, two each in Saare and in Võru County, and one each in the Lääne, Lääne-Viru, and Viljandi counties, data of the Health Board shows.

The AIDS cases diagnosed this year concerned six people in Tallinn as well as one person each in Harju County, Ida-Viru County, Järva County, and Pärnu County.

Last year a total of 229 people were diagnosed with HIV, and 41 with AIDS. Since testing began in Estonia, a total of 9,632 persons have been diagnosed with HIV, and 504 with AIDS.