Abe cancels visit as storm causes floods and landslides in Kyushu

Continuing heavy rain and floods in the south of Japan are forcing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to cancel his one-day visit to Estonia planned for Tuesday, the Japanese embassy announced.

Typhoon Nanmadol hit the southernmost region of Japan on Wednesday last week. Heavy rain caused landslides and floods, damaging roads, railways, and residential areas. Hundreds of people were cut off, and an evacuation advisory issued for more than 20,000 people.

As of Sunday, 18 people were confirmed dead in the Fukuoka and Oita prefectures. More than 20 people were missing, and another 200 were waiting to be rescued, as the Japan News reported.

Rescue services, police, and the military were all redoubling their efforts, as since the worst landslides and flooda more than 72 hours had passed, after which time finding disaster victims alive becomes increasingly unlikely, the paper wrote on Monday morning.

The storm's strong winds tore down scaffolding, blew roofs off buildings, overturned vehicles, and left 68,500 homes without power in the Nagasaki and Kumamoto prefectures. The storm also caused 47 flights to be cancelled, affecting some 3,000 airline passengers. It disrupted train services including Japan's famous Shinkansen bullet train.