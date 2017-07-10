news

Toom explains decision to stay with Center for local polls ({{commentsTotal}})

Toom appearing with members of Center's leadership after her announcement that she would run with the party, July 7, 2017.
Toom appearing with members of Center's leadership after her announcement that she would run with the party, July 7, 2017. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News
News

After threatening to run on an independent list in the upcoming local polls, Yana Toom had the Center Party’s leadership negotiate the party platform to keep her on. She eventually decided to run on a party list after all—letting down MPs Olga Ivanova and Oudekki Loone, who had backed her.

Toom’s announcement on Friday that she will run on the party list does not mean that Ivanova and Loone will do the same. Discussions between the three politicians continued on social media following Toom’s explanation why she decided not to go for an independent list.

Toom says without her Center would plummet to single-digit ratings

One of Toom’s reasons to stay on was that she likely would have taken part of the Center Party’s Russian-speaking voter base with her. This in turn would have weakened the only one of the large Estonian parties that represented the interests of those voters, Toom reasoned.

In fact, Toom rates her importance highly enough to say that this step would have reduced the party to a role comparable to that of the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL), who were at 6.6 percent support in the June party ratings.

Toom also stated that if an independent election coalition like the one threatened by her and Ivanova would have come to pass, it would have meant a government crisis in autumn this year at the latest, which again would have led to early parliamentary elections. And the road would have ended for their independent list, as only parties could run for parliamentary mandates.

Shelters, school books, summer camps

The debate on social media also brought out what was negotiated last week. Issues range from shelters for victims of domestic abuse to splitting up school books so that kids would have to carry less to municipal kids’ summer camps on the island of Aegna, which is part of the territory of the capital.

Ivanova reacted by saying that there was no point looking for excuses. She pointed out that all meetings in preparation for an alternative list for the local elections took place with Toom being present, but that there wasn’t so much as a protocol of what they had planned. Several issues had been left out of the eventual agreement with the Center Party leadership.

Loone expressed disappointment about the fact that Toom changed her mind after all three of them together had decided to go ahead with the independent election coalition.

After days of negotiations with the Center Party’s leadership, MEP Yana Toom (Center/ALDE) announced that she would run on a Center Party list in the upcoming local elections in October this year.

Toom, along with MPs Olga Ivanova and Oudekki Loone, had announced earlier that she was considering an independent election coalition instead. The negotiations revolved around issues the three want to see added to the party’s platform.

One of the points discussed was the matter of former long-time party chairman and suspended mayor of Tallinn, Edgar Savisaar. Savisaar received record vote numbers to his name in Tallinn’s Lasnamäe borough, a reason why Toom and Ivanova wanted to see him on that list, possibly even as its front runner.

Meanwhile Savisaar is facing charges in a trial that may well continue for years. He is accused of graft, embezzlement of public money, large-scale money laundering, and having accepted illegal political donations.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

center party2017 local electionsolga ivanovayana toomoudekki loone


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Toom appearing with members of Center's leadership after her announcement that she would run with the party, July 7, 2017.Toom appearing with members of Center's leadership after her announcement that she would run with the party, July 7, 2017.
Toom explains decision to stay with Center for local polls
Workers remove a section of roof from the roadside, blown over by strong winds generated by Typhoon Nanmadol in the city of Kumamoto on Kyushu island on July 4, 2017. Typhoon Nanmadol has brought wind and rain to much of southern Japan.Workers remove a section of roof from the roadside, blown over by strong winds generated by Typhoon Nanmadol in the city of Kumamoto on Kyushu island on July 4, 2017. Typhoon Nanmadol has brought wind and rain to much of southern Japan.
Abe cancels visit as storm causes floods and landslides in Kyushu
Estonia's exports and imports both increased in May 2017.Estonia's exports and imports both increased in May 2017.
Exports increase by 15, imports by 14 percent in May
Putin's route on the way to Hamburg.Putin's route on the way to Hamburg.
Putin avoids Polish, Baltic airspace on the way to Hamburg
A Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Estonia led food price growth in the eurozone in June with more than four times as great an increase than the eurozone's average.A Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Estonia led food price growth in the eurozone in June with more than four times as great an increase than the eurozone's average.
Fastest food price growth in eurozone is in Estonia
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) chaired the meeting of the EU's justice ministers.Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) chaired the meeting of the EU's justice ministers.
Estonia's EU presidency team: First ministerial meeting was successful
At the meeting, Maasikas reaffirmed Estonia's support of the countries in the Western Balkans.At the meeting, Maasikas reaffirmed Estonia's support of the countries in the Western Balkans.
Estonia reaffirms its support of EU perspective of Western Balkans
Daniel James Coll is keeping an eye on the goings-on at the Tallinn Culture Hub during the presidency.Daniel James Coll is keeping an eye on the goings-on at the Tallinn Culture Hub during the presidency.
Estonia hosts the EU presidency in the usual casual style
Opinion
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Opinion digest: That ‘rubbish’ made up by urban activists
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
MORE NEWS
Most of the affected people are in the North Estonian areas of Tallinn and Ida-Viru county.Most of the affected people are in the North Estonian areas of Tallinn and Ida-Viru county.
140 people diagnosed with HIV, ten with AIDS in 2017 so far
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Two security guards were critically injured.Two security guards were critically injured.
Man accused of shooting and wounding two guards in Tallinn caught in Riga
07.07
Kontaveit advances to third round in Wimbledon
07.07
Man gets three-year sentence in private sector corruption case
07.07
June consumer price index most affected by food
07.07
Expert: No expectations towards Trump, Putin meeting in Hamburg
BUSINESS
The most popular SUV in the first half of 2017: Toyota's RAV4.The most popular SUV in the first half of 2017: Toyota's RAV4.
More new cars and commercial vehicles sold in first half of 2017
Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.
Competition Authority approves Tere, Farmi Piimatööstus merger
The building, nicknamed the superministry, will house the ministries of justice, finance, economic affairs and communications, and social affairs.The building, nicknamed the superministry, will house the ministries of justice, finance, economic affairs and communications, and social affairs.
Tele2 to provide phone services to four ministries
03.07
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
01.07
Large Estonian beverage producers concerned by sped-up alcohol tax hike
30.06
Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in May
29.06
Estonian president proclaims Rail Baltic accord ratification law
Culture
Always a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendationsAlways a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendations
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Galleries
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
09:27
Toom explains decision to stay with Center for local polls
08:48
Exports increase by 15, imports by 14 percent in May
08:33
Abe cancels visit as storm causes floods and landslides in Kyushu
09.07
Putin avoids Polish, Baltic airspace on the way to Hamburg
09.07
Fastest food price growth in eurozone is in Estonia
09.07
140 people diagnosed with HIV, ten with AIDS in 2017 so far
08.07
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years Updated
08.07
Man accused of shooting and wounding two guards in Tallinn caught in Riga
08.07
Estonia's EU presidency team: First ministerial meeting was successful
08.07
Estonia reaffirms its support of EU perspective of Western Balkans
07.07
Estonia hosts the EU presidency in the usual casual style
07.07
IRL introduces candidate for mayor of Tallinn
07.07
Toom will run on Center Party list in local elections
07.07
55 pairs of twins born in Tallinn’s central hospital so far this year
07.07
Kontaveit advances to third round in Wimbledon
07.07
Man gets three-year sentence in private sector corruption case
07.07
Opinion digest: That ‘rubbish’ made up by urban activists
07.07
June consumer price index most affected by food
07.07
Expert: No expectations towards Trump, Putin meeting in Hamburg
07.07
EU interior ministers support Commission’s migration action plan for Italy