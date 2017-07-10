news

EU affairs committees meet for conference in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

At the meeting of EU affairs committee chairwomen and chairmen, Tallinn, July 9, 2017.
At the meeting of EU affairs committee chairwomen and chairmen, Tallinn, July 9, 2017. Source: (Riigikogu)
EU Presidency
EU Presidency

The Conference of Parliamentary Committees for Union Affairs of the Parliaments of the European Union, short COSAC, is meeting in Tallinn. The meeting marks the opening conference of the parliamentary part of Estonia’s presidency of the EU council.

In it, the chairwomen and chairmen of the EU affairs committees of the EU’s parliaments come together to discuss current issues. The conference began on Sunday, opened by President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor (SDE) and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). The attending representatives got an overview of the priorities of Estonia’s first EU council presidency.

The conference addresses a range of issues, including innovation and startups. Among other things, discussions revolve around the question what needs to be done in Europe and at the national level of member states to support startups and help them become growing companies. The broader context is the EU’s competitiveness.

Vitsut hopes to connect issues of competitiveness and digital advantages

According to the chairman of the Riigikogu’s EU affairs committee, Toomas Vitsut (Center), parliamentary level cooperation in the European Union is more important than ever before. “In parliamentary debates, we usually find the right balance between different opinions, which is important for preserving the unity of the European Union,” Vitsut said.

He emphasised that during the presidency period, Estonia would try to raise issues where the contribution of the parliaments was vital. Topics relating to increasing the competitiveness of the EU, stressing solidarity in the conditions imposed by the migration crisis, and the future of the union were examples of such issues.

“I have invited my colleagues to Tallinn to discuss the best way to implement the Estonian presidency programme, and what conditions startups need in order to operate successfully in the EU,” Vitsut said. “I would like my colleagues to get to experience an almost paper-free administration process in Tallinn.”

More meetings in Tallinn to follow

COSAC is run by the previous, current, and coming EU council presidency state together. This presidential troika, currently consisting of Malta, Estonia, and Bulgaria (the latter to take over from Estonia at the end of the year), is also meeting in Tallinn.

The Estonian delegation in the troika is made up of MPs Toomas Vitsut (Center), Marianne Mikko (SDE), and Jaak Madison (EKRE).

The conference currently taking place in Tallinn is part of the preparations for a plenary meeting of the EU affairs committees from all member states, to take place in Tallinn in November.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

eu presidencyriigikogueu2017eecosac


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

At the meeting of EU affairs committee chairwomen and chairmen, Tallinn, July 9, 2017.At the meeting of EU affairs committee chairwomen and chairmen, Tallinn, July 9, 2017.
EU affairs committees meet for conference in Tallinn
Toom appearing with members of Center's leadership after her announcement that she would run with the party, July 7, 2017.Toom appearing with members of Center's leadership after her announcement that she would run with the party, July 7, 2017.
Toom explains decision to stay with Center for local polls
Estonia's exports and imports both increased in May 2017.Estonia's exports and imports both increased in May 2017.
Exports increase by 15, imports by 14 percent in May
Workers remove a section of roof from the roadside, blown over by strong winds generated by Typhoon Nanmadol in the city of Kumamoto on Kyushu island on July 4, 2017. Typhoon Nanmadol has brought wind and rain to much of southern Japan.Workers remove a section of roof from the roadside, blown over by strong winds generated by Typhoon Nanmadol in the city of Kumamoto on Kyushu island on July 4, 2017. Typhoon Nanmadol has brought wind and rain to much of southern Japan.
Abe cancels visit as storm causes floods and landslides in Kyushu
Putin's route on the way to Hamburg.Putin's route on the way to Hamburg.
Putin avoids Polish, Baltic airspace on the way to Hamburg
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) chaired the meeting of the EU's justice ministers.Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) chaired the meeting of the EU's justice ministers.
Estonia's EU presidency team: First ministerial meeting was successful
At the meeting, Maasikas reaffirmed Estonia's support of the countries in the Western Balkans.At the meeting, Maasikas reaffirmed Estonia's support of the countries in the Western Balkans.
Estonia reaffirms its support of EU perspective of Western Balkans
Daniel James Coll is keeping an eye on the goings-on at the Tallinn Culture Hub during the presidency.Daniel James Coll is keeping an eye on the goings-on at the Tallinn Culture Hub during the presidency.
Estonia hosts the EU presidency in the usual casual style
Opinion
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Opinion digest: That ‘rubbish’ made up by urban activists
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
MORE NEWS
Most of the affected people are in the North Estonian areas of Tallinn and Ida-Viru county.Most of the affected people are in the North Estonian areas of Tallinn and Ida-Viru county.
140 people diagnosed with HIV, ten with AIDS in 2017 so far
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Two security guards were critically injured.Two security guards were critically injured.
Man accused of shooting and wounding two guards in Tallinn caught in Riga
07.07
55 pairs of twins born in Tallinn’s central hospital so far this year
07.07
Kontaveit advances to third round in Wimbledon
07.07
Man gets three-year sentence in private sector corruption case
07.07
June consumer price index most affected by food
BUSINESS
A Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Estonia led food price growth in the eurozone in June with more than four times as great an increase than the eurozone's average.A Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Estonia led food price growth in the eurozone in June with more than four times as great an increase than the eurozone's average.
Fastest food price growth in eurozone is in Estonia
The most popular SUV in the first half of 2017: Toyota's RAV4.The most popular SUV in the first half of 2017: Toyota's RAV4.
More new cars and commercial vehicles sold in first half of 2017
Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.Tere milk at a Maxima supermarket.
Competition Authority approves Tere, Farmi Piimatööstus merger
04.07
EU plan to limit lumbering volumes could negatively affect Estonia
03.07
Lux Express adds new departures to international routes, increases capacity
01.07
Large Estonian beverage producers concerned by sped-up alcohol tax hike
30.06
Retail trade turnover growth remains stable in May
Culture
Always a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendationsAlways a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendations
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Galleries
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
ESTONIA'S ROAD TO THE EU
Estonia joined the European Union since 2004. Multimedia students Maria Ines and Pedro have put together a series of videos introducing the country.

LATEST NEWS
10:06
EU affairs committees meet for conference in Tallinn
09:27
Toom explains decision to stay with Center for local polls
08:48
Exports increase by 15, imports by 14 percent in May
08:33
Abe cancels visit as storm causes floods and landslides in Kyushu
09.07
Putin avoids Polish, Baltic airspace on the way to Hamburg
09.07
Fastest food price growth in eurozone is in Estonia
09.07
140 people diagnosed with HIV, ten with AIDS in 2017 so far
08.07
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years Updated
08.07
Man accused of shooting and wounding two guards in Tallinn caught in Riga
08.07
Estonia's EU presidency team: First ministerial meeting was successful
INTRODUCING ESTONIA
Pedro and Ines are two multimedia students from Portugal. They visited four Estonian cities, where they explored the local landmarks, learned about cultural heritage and witnessed the breathtaking beauty of Nordic nature. Here you can find articles about their view of Estonia.
A view to Tallinn
Introducing Estonia: Tallinn

Explore museums from art to maritime history and take a look in e-Estonia showroom.