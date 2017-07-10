Quadruplets born in Tallinn

On July 9 quadruplets were born in the Tallinn central hospital, the first in more than fifty years.

The four girls were born on Sunday afternoon and are now under close supervision of the pediatricians at the Tallinn central hospital. The quadruplets are the first to be born in Estonia in more than 50 years, and the first in the history of the hospital.

Multiple births have lately been on the increase, with 55 pairs of twins born in the first half of 2017 in the Tallinn central hospital alone. Just last month the first triplets in the hospital’s history were born.