Registered unemployment unchanged at 4.6 percent in June

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia stood at 29,453 at the end of June, making up 4.6 percent of the total working population from age 16 to retirement age.

Of those registered as unemployed, 28 percent are people with reduced work capacity, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.

Both the rates remained unchanged compared to May.

Registered unemployment remained the highest in Ida-Viru County, and the lowest in Harju County, at 10.2 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively. Unskilled workers made up the largest part of those registered jobless who had previously worked, accounting for 22 percent of the total, ahead of skilled workers and craftsmen, and service and sales personnel at 17 percent each.

During the month, 4,761 new offers were added to the job offers available via the Unemployment Insurance Fund, 27 percent fewer than in May, but 9 percent more than in June 2016.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund had a total of 12,157 jobs on offer in June. The biggest part of jobs on offer were for service and sales personnel, skilled workers and craftsmen, and unskilled workers.

During the month, 2,983 people, including 565 with limited capacity for work, found employment or started a business with the help of the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Recipients of unemployment insurance benefits numbered 10,002 in June, making up 29 percent of the registered unemployed. The average benefit per calendar month was €439, and the sum total disbursed surpassed €3.7 million. The basic unemployment allowance of €151 a month was paid to 6,834 persons, 20 percent of the total number of registered unemployed.

The redundancy benefit was paid to 491 people in June, and the average size of the benefit awarded in that month was €1,688. The sum total paid out in redundancy benefits was more than €738,000.

Benefits paid in case of insolvency of the employer was awarded to 99 people. The average size of the benefit was €4,047, and overall more than €568,000 was paid out.