news

Registered unemployment unchanged at 4.6 percent in June ({{commentsTotal}})

Job ads at a branch of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa).
Job ads at a branch of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa). Source: (Arvo Meeks/Valgamaalane/Scanpix)
Business
Business

The number of registered unemployed in Estonia stood at 29,453 at the end of June, making up 4.6 percent of the total working population from age 16 to retirement age.

Of those registered as unemployed, 28 percent are people with reduced work capacity, the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.

Both the rates remained unchanged compared to May.

Registered unemployment remained the highest in Ida-Viru County, and the lowest in Harju County, at 10.2 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively. Unskilled workers made up the largest part of those registered jobless who had previously worked, accounting for 22 percent of the total, ahead of skilled workers and craftsmen, and service and sales personnel at 17 percent each.

During the month, 4,761 new offers were added to the job offers available via the Unemployment Insurance Fund, 27 percent fewer than in May, but 9 percent more than in June 2016.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund had a total of 12,157 jobs on offer in June. The biggest part of jobs on offer were for service and sales personnel, skilled workers and craftsmen, and unskilled workers.

During the month, 2,983 people, including 565 with limited capacity for work, found employment or started a business with the help of the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

Recipients of unemployment insurance benefits numbered 10,002 in June, making up 29 percent of the registered unemployed. The average benefit per calendar month was €439, and the sum total disbursed surpassed €3.7 million. The basic unemployment allowance of €151 a month was paid to 6,834 persons, 20 percent of the total number of registered unemployed.

The redundancy benefit was paid to 491 people in June, and the average size of the benefit awarded in that month was €1,688. The sum total paid out in redundancy benefits was more than €738,000.

Benefits paid in case of insolvency of the employer was awarded to 99 people. The average size of the benefit was €4,047, and overall more than €568,000 was paid out.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

unemploymentemployment


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia's new local borders after the implementation of the Administrative Reform Act.Estonia's new local borders after the implementation of the Administrative Reform Act.
Administrative reform: This is the new map of Estonia
Presidents Vējonis and Kaljulaid in Riga, October 2016.Presidents Vējonis and Kaljulaid in Riga, October 2016.
Kaljulaid to Latvian paper: President's direct election no issue in Estonia
Job ads at a branch of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa).Job ads at a branch of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa).
Registered unemployment unchanged at 4.6 percent in June
The triplets were born in the Tallinn central hospital.The triplets were born in the Tallinn central hospital.
Quadruplets born in Tallinn
Economist Kaspar Oja.Economist Kaspar Oja.
Economist: Estonia may never catch up with Finland
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
At the meeting of EU affairs committee chairwomen and chairmen, Tallinn, July 9, 2017.At the meeting of EU affairs committee chairwomen and chairmen, Tallinn, July 9, 2017.
EU affairs committees meet for conference in Tallinn
Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) chaired the meeting of the EU's justice ministers.Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) chaired the meeting of the EU's justice ministers.
Estonia's EU presidency team: First ministerial meeting was successful
At the meeting, Maasikas reaffirmed Estonia's support of the countries in the Western Balkans.At the meeting, Maasikas reaffirmed Estonia's support of the countries in the Western Balkans.
Estonia reaffirms its support of EU perspective of Western Balkans
Opinion
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Opinion digest: That ‘rubbish’ made up by urban activists
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
MORE NEWS
Toom appearing with members of Center's leadership after her announcement that she would run with the party, July 7, 2017.Toom appearing with members of Center's leadership after her announcement that she would run with the party, July 7, 2017.
Toom explains decision to stay with Center for local polls
Workers remove a section of roof from the roadside, blown over by strong winds generated by Typhoon Nanmadol in the city of Kumamoto on Kyushu island on July 4, 2017. Typhoon Nanmadol has brought wind and rain to much of southern Japan.Workers remove a section of roof from the roadside, blown over by strong winds generated by Typhoon Nanmadol in the city of Kumamoto on Kyushu island on July 4, 2017. Typhoon Nanmadol has brought wind and rain to much of southern Japan.
Abe cancels visit as storm causes floods and landslides in Kyushu
Putin's route on the way to Hamburg.Putin's route on the way to Hamburg.
Putin avoids Polish, Baltic airspace on the way to Hamburg
09.07
140 people diagnosed with HIV, ten with AIDS in 2017 so far
08.07
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years Updated
08.07
Man accused of shooting and wounding two guards in Tallinn caught in Riga
07.07
Estonia hosts the EU presidency in the usual casual style
BUSINESS
The recently raised excise rate on beer gives small producers an advantage.The recently raised excise rate on beer gives small producers an advantage.
Small breweries not worried about excise hike
Estonia's exports and imports both increased in May 2017.Estonia's exports and imports both increased in May 2017.
Exports increase by 15, imports by 14 percent in May
A Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Estonia led food price growth in the eurozone in June with more than four times as great an increase than the eurozone's average.A Prisma supermarket in Tallinn. Estonia led food price growth in the eurozone in June with more than four times as great an increase than the eurozone's average.
Fastest food price growth in eurozone is in Estonia
05.07
Tele2 to provide phone services to four ministries
05.07
Tallink: Shippers won’t buy soft drinks in Estonia if sugar tax introduced
04.07
Sugar tax to be discussed again in autumn budget debate
04.07
EU plan to limit lumbering volumes could negatively affect Estonia
Culture
Always a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendationsAlways a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendations
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.Victory Day parade in Rakvere. June 23, 2017.
Gallery: Rakvere hosts Victory Day parade
Galleries
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.Balloon installation in Tallinn's Freedom Square in memory of the victims of the June 1941 deportations.
Gallery: Victims of June 1941 deportations commemorated
Preparations are underway for the final battle of Spring Storm. May 23, 2017.
Gallery: Allied tanks to face off in final battle of Spring Storm
A completely renovated Baltic Station market was opened on Friday. May 19, 2017.
Gallery: Market at Tallinn's Baltic Station reopened on Friday
Updated: 19.05
The Countess of Wessex visited Tapa Army Base on Wednesday. May 3, 2017.
Gallery: Countess of Wessex visits Tapa army base
Soela was completed a week ahead of schedule.
Gallery: New Triigi-Sõru ferry enters regular service
Updated: 02.05
Latest news
17:05
Registered unemployment unchanged at 4.6 percent in June
16:48
Quadruplets born in Tallinn
15:03
Economist: Estonia may never catch up with Finland
13:58
Administrative reform: This is the new map of Estonia
12:27
Kaljulaid to Latvian paper: President's direct election no issue in Estonia
11:20
Small breweries not worried about excise hike
10:06
EU affairs committees meet for conference in Tallinn
09:27
Toom explains decision to stay with Center for local polls
08:48
Exports increase by 15, imports by 14 percent in May
08:33
Abe cancels visit as storm causes floods and landslides in Kyushu
09.07
Putin avoids Polish, Baltic airspace on the way to Hamburg
09.07
Fastest food price growth in eurozone is in Estonia
09.07
140 people diagnosed with HIV, ten with AIDS in 2017 so far
08.07
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years Updated
08.07
Man accused of shooting and wounding two guards in Tallinn caught in Riga
08.07
Estonia's EU presidency team: First ministerial meeting was successful
08.07
Estonia reaffirms its support of EU perspective of Western Balkans
07.07
Estonia hosts the EU presidency in the usual casual style
07.07
IRL introduces candidate for mayor of Tallinn
07.07
Toom will run on Center Party list in local elections