Chief of staff of Ireland’s Defence Forces visiting Estonia

Vice Adm. Mark Mellett, chief of staff of Ireland’s Defence Forces, is on a two-day visit to Estonia on Monday and Tuesday.

Mellett on Monday met with commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Gen. Riho Terras to discuss questions concerning the Estonian EU council presidency, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, and cooperation in the area of cyber defense.

In the afternoon Mellett laid a wreath at the War of Independence Victory Column in Tallinn, EDF spokespeople said in a press release.

On Tuesday Mellett is meeting with Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (IRL) and director-general of the Foreign Ministry's department for European affairs, Aino Lepik von Wirén. He is also visiting the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Tallinn.

Later Mellett is visiting the 1st Infantry Brigade and the NATO battle group stationed at Tapa.

Last year Ireland was appointed the leading country of the international battalion serving on the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. An Estonian infantry unit is also serving as part of the battalion. The peacekeeping mission is currently led by an Irish officer as well, Maj. Gen. Michael Beary.

Estonian personnel along with Irish personnel have also served in the European Union Nordic Battlegroup. The Irish Defence Forces have considerable experience with both UN and EU missions.