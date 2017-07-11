Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street

Fire and rescue services were called out in the early hours of Tuesday as several cars burned in Õismäe in the northeast of Tallinn. Three cars burned out completely.

The North rescue center received the call at 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday. A burning car was reported outside 150 Õismäe st., a press spokesperson of the center told ERR.

The fire quickly spread from one car to the next, and though fire and rescue arrived after just 10 minutes, several cars were already on fire when the fire-fighting began.

Three cars burned out completely, two more were seriously damaged in the fire.

Authorities suspect arson to be the cause of the fire.