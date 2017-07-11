Three ferries on Fridays and Sundays on Saaremaa route in July and August

Shipper TS Laevad has announced further departures for the Virtsu-Kuivastu route from the mainland to the islands of Muhu and Saaremaa. This means that a third ferry will be operating on the route.

From July 14 to Aug. 13, four departures from Virtsu on Fridays and another four from Kuivastu on Sundays will be added to the schedule to accommodate the larger number of travellers on the route during the high season.

The additional ferry on the route also brings more departures from Virtsu headed for the islands on Sundays.

Additional departures from Virtsu on Fridays are 2:20, 4:45, 6:30, and 7:35 p.m. in the direction of Saaremaa. The four additional departures from Kuivastu back to the mainland on Sundays are 12:30, 2:20, 4:10, and 5:55 p.m.

Additional trips to Muhu and Saaremaa on Sundays are 1:10, 2:55, and 4:45 p.m. Tickets for the extra trips are available as usual either on Praamid.ee or at the ferry terminals.