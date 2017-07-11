Russian border guard detains Latvians violating Estonian-Russian border

The Russian border guard detained three Latvian citizens on Sunday who violated the Estonian-Russian border on Lake Lämmijärv. They handed them over to their Estonian colleagues on Monday.

The border guards spotted the motor boat of the three men crossing the temporary control line between Estonia and Russia at 7:42 p.m. on Sunday.

The boat was travelling towards the Russian shore of Lake Lämmijärv, a smaller body of water connecting Lake Peipus farther north, and Lake Pskov farther south of where the incident occurred.

The Russian officials detained the three Latvian citizens in the boat. They were reportedly drunk and did not carry identification, spokespeople for the South prefecture of the Estonian Police and Border Guard said.

An Estonian border patrol received the three men from their Russian colleagues on Monday. The men are 23, 33, and 35 years old.