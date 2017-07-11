Prosecutor demands 13 years for young man who mudered 14-year-old girl

The prosecutor demands a long prison sentence for the young man who killed a 14-year-old girl in Narva in December 2015. The court will make its decision on Thursday this week.

Viru district prosecutor Günter Koovit sees 20-year-old Toomas as proven guilty, and demands a 13-year prison sentence for him. A second man, 20-year-old Aleksei, knew about the murder and didn’t inform the authorities, for which the prosecutor demands a two-year prison sentence.

Toomas, charged with the killing of 14-year-old Darja near the Pähklimägi exercise trail in Narva in December 2015, has not confessed to it, while Aleksei is pleading guilty to the charges brought against him.

According to the charges, Toomas killed the 14-year-old girl on Dec. 4, 2015. The girl’s body was found near the Äkkeküla sports center five days later. The exercise trail where she was killed leads through a forested area close to the sports center in the vicinity of Narva in Ida-Viru County.

Senior prosecutor Margus Gross said that according to a forensic expertise and examination of the girl’s body, the cause of death was strangulation.

“The investigation really put the law enforcement authorities to the test, but thanks to the successful cooperation between investigators and experts we have evidence to present to the court that confirms the young man’s guilt,” Gross said.

The crime was investigated by the East police prefecture and the Viru district prosecutor’s office. The court will make its decision on Thursday this week.