Center Party prepared to make Savisaar front runner in Tallinn

According to the party’s secretary general, Mihhail Korb, they are offering their former long-time chairman Edgar Savisaar the first place on the party’s Lasnamäe borough list, ERR’s radio news reported on Wednesday.

Korb said that Savisaar had done a lot for the party as well as the city, which justified making him the front runner. Though Savisaar won’t be a candidate for mayor; the party earlier confirmed its nomination of current acting mayor Taavi Aas.

“There was a discussion about this issue and there was a proposal that Edgar Savisaar could be the front runner on our Tallinn list. There were no objections,” Korb said.

“Edgar Savisaar has always had a lot of votes in elections. He has the broad support of a very large number of voters, and I think that he will make a pretty strong result this time as well, if he decides to run,” he added.

The fact that Savisaar is currently on trial for graft, embezzlement, money laundering, and having accepted illicit political donations doesn’t bother the party. As Korb pointed out, Savisaar was presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.

The party so far hasn’t had Savisaar’s response to the offer.