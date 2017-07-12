Kaljulaid on working visit in New York

President Kersti Kaljulaid is beginning a working visit to the United States today Wednesday. The president will meet with United Nations secretary general Antonio Guterres in New York and participate in the opening event of Estonia’s campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

On Thursday and Friday Kaljulaid will meet with UNICEF director Anthony Lake, deputy secretary general of the UN for human rights issues Andrew Gilmour, administrator of the UN’s development program Achim Steiner, and the UN ambassadors of the francophone countries.

Kaljulaid will also give a speech at the International Peace Institute, and award the Order of the White Star to Toomas Mihkel Sõrra for his efforts to promote the Estonian language and culture in the United States.