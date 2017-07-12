news

Analyst sees compromise, opposition surrender in the Center Party ({{commentsTotal}})

On trial for corruption and potentially soon the Center Party's front runner in Tallinn's local elections: Edgar Savisaar.
On trial for corruption and potentially soon the Center Party's front runner in Tallinn's local elections: Edgar Savisaar. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News
News

Offering former chairman Edgar Savisaar the first place on the Center Party’s general list for the local elections in Tallinn this October could be part of a compromise between the party leadership and party members that support him. Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur meanwhile thinks the prime minister has surrendered to blackmailers in his party.

Tõnis Saarts, political scientist at the University of Tallinn, said on Wednesday that the party making Savisaar its front runner in the capital could be a result of a compromise the party leadership arrived at with Yana Toom, Olga Ivanova, and Oudekki Loone, who earlier demanded that Savisaar be allowed to run on the party list in Tallinn’s Lasnamäe borough.

"Savisaar and his supporters have been given a clear signal that they have not been dropped by the party, and with that the party is hoping to eliminate the chance of Savisaar and the two remaining 'sisters', Oudekki Loone and Olga Ivanova, creating a separate election list after all," Saarts told BNS.

After lengthy internal negotiations in the party, Toom, Ivanova, and Loone had already decided to start a list of their own. Then Toom changed her mind and decided to run with the party anyway, seemingly to the disappointment of her two colleagues.

"It is possible that offering to make Savisaar the front runner was also part of a compromise, which was achieved between the 'three sisters' and the leadership of the Center Party last week," Saarts added.

"Savisaar definitely continues to be a considerable vote magnet for the party, and I doubt that having him as the front runner would cost the party many Estonian voters, as Savisaar definitely won’t be at the center of the campaign in Tallinn, but rather someone like Taavi Aas, Mihhail Kõlvart, Mailis Reps, and others.”

The secretary general of the Center Party, Mihhail Korb, said earlier on Wednesday that the party was offering Savisaar the first place on the party's general list for the local elections in Tallinn. There has not yet been a response.

Reform Party chairman: Ratas surrendered to Toom

Chairman of the opposition Reform Party, Hanno Pevkur, said that offering Savisaar to be front runner meant that current party chairman and Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) had surrendered.

"Offering Savisaar the first place on the Center Party's list first and foremost shows Jüri Ratas' weakness and surrender to the blackmailers,” Pevkur said on social media on Wednesday.

"Are there any people in Estonia who genuinely believe that Savisaar is the best candidate of the Center Party today? How can the party's front runner be a man who is on trial facing serious accusations of corruption? This is spitting in the face of the public's sense of justice and proof that nothing has changed in the Center Party," Pevkur said.

"This is probably the first glimpse at the secret protocols of the pact between Ratas and Toom, and there is more to come,” he added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

jüri ratascenter partyedgar savisaar2017 local electionshanno pevkuryana toom


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

On trial for corruption and potentially soon the Center Party's front runner in Tallinn's local elections: Edgar Savisaar.On trial for corruption and potentially soon the Center Party's front runner in Tallinn's local elections: Edgar Savisaar.
Analyst sees compromise, opposition surrender in the Center Party
Sea Wind.Sea Wind.
Tallink to open ro-ro service between Muuga and Vuosaari in autumn
Toomas Tõniste.Toomas Tõniste.
Expert: Ministers' English skills leave a lot to wish for
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).
Reps: Success of e-Estonia based on research and innovation
President Kersti Kaljulaid.President Kersti Kaljulaid.
Kaljulaid on working visit in New York
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
The COSAC meeting in Tallinn assembled MPs from all over the EU in the Riigikogu.The COSAC meeting in Tallinn assembled MPs from all over the EU in the Riigikogu.
Calls for European startup environment at parliamentary conference
At the meeting of EU affairs committee chairwomen and chairmen, Tallinn, July 9, 2017.At the meeting of EU affairs committee chairwomen and chairmen, Tallinn, July 9, 2017.
EU affairs committees meet for conference in Tallinn
Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) chaired the meeting of the EU's justice ministers.Estonia's Urmas Reinsalu (IRL) chaired the meeting of the EU's justice ministers.
Estonia's EU presidency team: First ministerial meeting was successful
Opinion
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Opinion digest: That ‘rubbish’ made up by urban activists
Ott LumiOtt Lumi
Opinion digest: IRL’s future ‘fairly bleak’
MORE NEWS
Former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar.Former longtime Center Party chairman Edgar Savisaar.
Center Party prepared to make Savisaar front runner in Tallinn
Bomb squad vans.Bomb squad vans.
Ukraine to receive three bomb squad vans from Estonian Rescue Board
The fund agreed to pay for travel and accommodation as well.The fund agreed to pay for travel and accommodation as well.
Haigekassa pays for trip to United Kingdom in addition to treatment costs
11.07
President: Estonia on UN Security Council would increase visibility
11.07
African swine fever detected in domestic pigs in Saaremaa
11.07
Work group presents proposals to simplify access to EU funds
11.07
Prosecutor demands 13 years for young man who mudered 14-year-old girl
BUSINESS
Estonia's combined power plants produce electricity and heat from refuse, wood chips, and other fuels.Estonia's combined power plants produce electricity and heat from refuse, wood chips, and other fuels.
State company buys last remaining private stake in Paide power plant
Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur.Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur.
Pevkur speaks out in favor of abolishing immigration quota
Job ads at a branch of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa).Job ads at a branch of the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa).
Registered unemployment unchanged at 4.6 percent in June
09.07
Fastest food price growth in eurozone is in Estonia
07.07
Man gets three-year sentence in private sector corruption case
06.07
More new cars and commercial vehicles sold in first half of 2017
05.07
Competition Authority approves Tere, Farmi Piimatööstus merger
Culture
Always a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendationsAlways a lot going on: Culture.ee's weekly recommendations
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations for July 4-9
03.07
Youth Song and Dance Festival: 26,000 singers, over 70,000 spectators
01.07
Afternoon dance festival performance canceled, evening performance still on Updated
01.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn Updated
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.Youth dance festival rehearsal. June 27, 2017.
Gallery: Youth dance festival rehearsals begin
Galleries
U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.U.K. Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Sir Stuart Peach (left) visits Estonia. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: UK defense staff chief visits Estonia
Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.Police removing activists from the scene of the Haabersti willow on Tuesday morning. June 27, 2017.
Police clear out demonstrators guarding Haabersti willow
The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.The close approach of a Russian Su-27 to a U.S. Air Force reconnaissance jet over the Baltic Sea on June 19.
US releases photos of 'unsafe' Russian jet approach over Baltic Sea
Rhinoceros born at Tallinn Zoo
ESTCON-6 will be the sixth EDF contingent to serve on the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon.
Gallery: ESTCON-6 sent off to peacekeeping mission in Lebanon
A temporary helicopter support base has been established at Tapa Army Base. May 15, 2017.
Gallery: Temporary helicopter support base set up at Tapa
NATO ships arriving in Tallinn. May 12, 2017.
Gallery: Six NATO ships arrive in Tallinn
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
16:58
Analyst sees compromise, opposition surrender in the Center Party
15:52
Expert: Ministers' English skills leave a lot to wish for
15:04
Reps: Success of e-Estonia based on research and innovation
14:52
Kaljulaid on working visit in New York
13:25
Tallink to open ro-ro service between Muuga and Vuosaari in autumn
12:16
Center Party prepared to make Savisaar front runner in Tallinn
12:02
Ukraine to receive three bomb squad vans from Estonian Rescue Board
11:31
State company buys last remaining private stake in Paide power plant
10:50
Haigekassa pays for trip to United Kingdom in addition to treatment costs
09:27
Government to contribute €57 million to health care centers
08:17
European Parliament debates tighter controls on MEPs' foreign visits
11.07
President: Estonia on UN Security Council would increase visibility
11.07
African swine fever detected in domestic pigs in Saaremaa
11.07
Work group presents proposals to simplify access to EU funds
11.07
Prosecutor demands 13 years for young man who mudered 14-year-old girl
11.07
Russian border guard detains Latvians violating Estonian-Russian border
11.07
Pevkur speaks out in favor of abolishing immigration quota
11.07
Doctors, specialists to be given preventive access to patient data
11.07
Three ferries on Fridays and Sundays on Saaremaa route in July and August
11.07
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street