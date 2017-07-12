Simson: Estonia to push for end of unwarranted geoblocking

news

Simson addressing committees of the European Parliament, July 12, 2017.
Simson addressing committees of the European Parliament, July 12, 2017. Source: (MKM)
As the presiding EU member on the Council of the European Union, Estonia wants to bring an end to unjustified geoblocking of video and other media on the Internet, Minister of Economic Affairs Kadri Simson (Center) said in Brussels on Wednesday.

Geoblocking, or limiting access to video or other media online to a specific geographic area, was an obstacle to improving the EU’s competitiveness, Simson argued.

“The general competitiveness of the European Union is one of the biggest challenges, and for it to be increased, we need to fully take advantage of the potential of the single market in the field of services," Simson said in a speech to committees of the European Parliament in Brussels.

She added said that developing cross-border services would have a positive impact on the economy as a whole. “It will support the creation and expansion of businesses, the creation of new jobs, it will give consumers more choices and would mean more favorable prices for them,” Simson said.

Speaking on the topic of energy, the minister pointed out the importance of a single, functioning, and open market, the existence of good connections between countries, and the need to increase the share of renewable energy.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

