Summer trips nearly sold out, number of travellers surges in summer season

Direct trips to Southern Europe and Turkey are almost completely sold out, mainly because most trips for this season were bought very early. There are hardly any last-minute offers, and even trips in the autumn school break and around Christmas are mostly sold.

According to package travel agency Novatours, their sales figures show that there has been a noticeable increase in trips sold already early on in the year. Almost half were sold this season immediately after the offers were made public, ERR’s Aktuaalne kaamera newscast reported on Wednesday evening.

The number of travellers is increasing as well. While during all of last year some 42,000 trips were sold, this year it’s 41,000 already in summer.

“We started selling summer trips already in October, and at the beginning we were moderately optimistic, expected perhaps a 15-percent increase, but this was unexpected. We’ve ordered additional flights, summer trips have increased by 30 percent,” Novatours marketing director Olev Riisberg told ERR.

The most popular destinations are Turkey, Greece, and Bulgaria. A new country that is increasingly popular with Estonian tourists is Montenegro.

The sales of another travel company, Estravel, show a similar trend. Their sales of package trips have increased by a quarter.

“For the next few weeks there are only a few places left, and people have to look very carefully to find something. But what we’ve been doing quite a lot over the last few weeks is put together individual packages for clients, flights, accommodation, rental cars and transfers, whatever was necessary, because flights are still around,” Estravel’s sales director Kaire Saadi told ERR.

All of this is good news for state carrier Nordica. Their summer flights sales has increased by 41 percent compared to 2016. According to them, their most popular new destination is Odessa.