IRL chairman: Savisaar on Tallinn Center list not a problem for coalition ({{commentsTotal}})

Seeder with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). Seeder doesn't believe the Center Party's choice of front runner in Tallinn will affect the coalition.
Seeder with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). Seeder doesn't believe the Center Party's choice of front runner in Tallinn will affect the coalition. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder commented on the Center Party’s offering its front runner position in Tallinn to Edgar Savisaar, saying that the decision wouldn’t affect the ruling coalition.

Seeder added that he wouldn’t want Savisaar to run in the elections, but that such a step of the former Center Party chairman wouldn’t affect the coalition.

"Tallinn as the capital of Estonia is a big and independent unit and undoubtedly important, but the coalitions of the City of Tallinn and the government are completely different," Seeder said on Wednesday in answer to the question whether Savisaar's candidacy could undermine the ruling coalition. "We are trying to keep those things separate," he said.

"As for the candidacy of Edgar Savisaar, my opinion is that not only he, but also those leaders in the city of Tallinn who are currently under investigation, should not run in the election," he said. "I believe that if the chairman of the council, the mayor, a deputy mayor who admittedly by now has resigned, and many other officials and politicians are under investigation, then they should definitely not run in the municipal elections," Seeder said.

"I sincerely hope that the voters will express their own opinion, and that there won’t be a single party in power in Tallinn after the local elections," Seeder added.

"And here I not only mean the Center Party, but I’m convinced that one single party in power over a long period of time, whether at the state level or the local government level, isn’t very good.” Seeder added that Tallinn had been a good example of what could happen if one party remained in power for too long.

Secretary general of the Center Party, Mihhail Korb, said on Wednesday that they were offering former chairman Edgar Savisaar the first place on their general list for this year’s municipal elections in Tallinn. Savisaar has yet to announce his wish to run in the elections.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

Seeder with Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). Seeder doesn't believe the Center Party's choice of front runner in Tallinn will affect the coalition.
