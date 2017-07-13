Tallink to sell two Superfast vessels for €133.5 million

Subsidiaries of shipper Tallink Grupp have concluded agreements on the sale of two previously chartered-out ships to Stena Ropax in a transaction worth €133.5 million.

Baltic SF VII Ltd and Baltic SF VIII Ltd, both subsidiary of listed Estonian shipper Tallink, have signed agreements with Stena Ropax Ltd for sale of Stena Superfast VII and Stena Superfast VIII, the company told the stock exchange.

The two ferries will be delivered to the buyer in December 2017. Until then, they will continue to operate in British waters according to charter agreements signed with Stena Line Ltd in August 2011.

The last time Tallink extended the previous charter agreements was in 2014, when a decision was made to extend them until 2019.

From 2006 to 2011, Tallink operated the two Superfast ferries between Finland and Germany. In spring 2011 Tallink then signed an agreement with Stena Line Ltd on the charter of the two vessels. They were transferred in August of the same year.